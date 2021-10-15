A wicked awesome day at Boo on the Farm

YORK -- Wessels Living History Farm brought spooky family fun to the farm on Saturday, October 9.

Boo on the Farm featured many activities including wagon rides, yard games, face painting, picking and shelling corn demos and a corn maze.

For fall treats, Keshia Brown hosted a pulled pork meal, Iron Meats brought a food truck to serve hamburger and hotdogs, and s’mores were roasted over a camp fire.

Administrative Assistant of Wessels Lesley Steider said they had a good turnout this year with over 250 visitors.

“I love seeing all the kids come out and have fun on the farm. We appreciate doing this for the community of York,” said Steider.

Steider said they are planning on hosting it again next year, and she would like to introduce new activities for Boo on the Farm in the future.

Steider said, “The games we have now are becoming antiquated. If anyone has any recommendations for activities or games, we would love to hear them.”

Wessels is thankful for all the volunteers who came out to support Boo on the Farm especially Virginia Fay who baked pies to help fund Wessels and Butch and JoAnn Previt of York who brought their tractor for wagon rides. They’re also thankful for their sponsors, York General Hospital, Midwest Research, Grand Central Foods, Cornerstone Bank, Midwest Bank and Green Plains.