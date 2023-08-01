EXETER — “Throwback” was the theme for this year’s Exeter Days. It was definitely a throwback to a great family fun weekend for the entire community.

The weekend began on Friday with discounted Lemony Split drinks and wine and spirits tasting in the Legion. A meal was served at the Legion sponsored by the Exeter Area Community Foundation with a free will donation to sponsor Liberty Johnson, and Kiley Oldehoeft for their upcoming ambassadors trip as well as Jozie Kanode’s mission trip this summer.

Kids could enjoy the “Oceans of Fun” art experience at the Legion to help get them in a water mindset.

The beer mile relay started at 7 p.m. and was definitely a hot ticket with heat indexes over 100 degrees.

To end the evening “Finding Nemo” was shown outdoors for everyone to enjoy.

Saturday was jam packed but had a bit of a rocky start with a thunderstorm that dropped nearly two inches of rain in Exeter coupled with high winds. There was no damage and some quick rearranging allowed for most of the days activities to begin. The color run was postponed to a later date but the three on three tournament was moved inside the Exeter-Milligan school gym.

The fire department held their annual bake sale, the car show started a little late along with the vendor fair. The food trucks arrived just in time to set up for lunch and hometown author Allison ‘Michl’ Bitz was available to sign her book at the library. The grand parade started at 12:30 and the candy started flying. The “Throwback” theme was evident as there was a trailer with Exeter, Exeter-Milligan, Friend and Milligan jersey’s represented and next came a trailer of current Exeter-Milligan and Friend students sporting their new Bobcat gear.

After the parade there was pie (homemade by Exeter Woman’s Club members) and ice cream (served by the Handy Hands 4-H club) in the legion along with a polka band.

A cornhole tournament and a rib cook off were popular events along with bingo on Saturday afternoon. Dan Votipka came in first in the rib contest with Jim Mueller in second place.

The evening street dance featured a meal at the Legion and the band “DadRock” making a repeat appearance at Exeter Days.

Sunday began with Community church service in the park and lots of food trucks. The Triathlon was held in the park with multiple age divisions. Winners included: 6 and under – 1st place Shiloh Carver, 2nd place Kolbie Kahlandt; 7 – 10 – 1st place Tommy Kallhoff, 2nd place Paul Kallhoff; 11 -14 – 1st place Wil Kallhoff, 2nd place Collin McCoy; 15- 18 – 1st place Troy Kallhoff, 2nd place Aidan Vavra; 19 and Up – 1st place Jordan Pella, 2nd place Darth Kanode.

After the triathlon was finished the kids enjoyed a huge water balloon fight in the park with an Exeter fire truck making a special appearance to add more water to the fight.

The Exeter Senior Center held a 25th year celebration lunch fundraiser at the Legion for lunch and then there was a poker tournament for Sunday afternoon entertainment.

The entire weekend was planned and executed by the Exeter Community Club who worked hard all year and definitely earned the communities appreciation for an excellent “Throwback.”