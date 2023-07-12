Editor’s note: This feature was written as a “Letter to the Editor” from John and Bev Barthule of Geneva. John ran the Cowboy Trail from Norfolk to Valentine this Spring, completing the 187 mile trail in only nine days with assistance of his wife, Bev. The former Fillmore Central cross country coach told York News-Times staff that he wants this to be an inspiring story for people his age at 73. After 50 plus years of running, John said, “If people have a goal and they work at it and plan for it, it is possible. Sometimes it’s hard to push yourself out the door as you age, but if you set your mind to it and you train every day, you might surprise yourself.”

In 1959, Alan Sillitoe wrote a novel entitled “The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner”. Little did I know at the time that eventually the character in the book would turn out to be me. After fifty three years of running, I decided to take on my biggest challenge, the nearly 200 mile Cowboy Trail from Norfolk, NE to Valentine. The concept came from one of my former cross country runners, John Lefever, during my days as a cross country coach at Fillmore Central High School. He’s an ultra-marathoner who can run mega miles for fun. I’m a 73-year-old trying to survive with dignity. When one is retired and has free time, there is an occasional urge to do something out of the ordinary. I accepted the challenge.

The Cowboy Trail is the old railroad line that parallels Highway 275/20 along the Elkhorn River. Turned into a bicycling and pedestrian trail, it offers a well maintained cinder track that is perfect for running. Six months of planning using the app on my smart phone and more than doubling and tripling my usual three to four miles, prepared me for what most people would consider impossible. I thought to myself if I can run ten miles a day for training (five minute rest between each mile) in practice and not feel too bad, I could train myself to do 21 miles, alternating between walking and running. When I was in my prime as a coach, I could do eight mile runs nonstop with my team. Not anymore! After running, I would crawl into the house, plop on the couch and sleep for three hours. I would believe in the nay sayers. This was going to be hard.

As the weeks went by, I got better and more confident. John’s plan for me was to walk a mile and run a mile. After trials and experimentation, I discovered that half mile walks and runs were psychologically and physically easier to sustain. I had to mentally and physically toughen myself up to be able to handle what was going to be 21 miles a day of pure motion and pounding. If you went from minimal maintenance of running only three miles a day to expecting your body to run 21 miles a day, you wouldn’t be able to handle to it. Your body would break down. You have to plan and you have to give yourself time to adjust physically and mentally into what you are going to ask your body to do.

After my plan was set, it was time to gather supplies and get. I scoured shelves in stores for electrolyte powders, sugar sources, energy bars, protein shakes, snacks and soups for quick digestion at lunch, which I ate straight out of the can. I was burning more calories than I ever had before besides when I would run marathons. My last evening, I treated myself to a huge pasta meal with pasta, meatballs and breadsticks, that was a typical meal every night.

While on the trail, pain management was a big concern. I was afraid that my feet would be my weak link. I bought tape and Vaseline for toes that proved to be unaccustomed to the excess pounding. The increase in running for six months showed me where all of the chafing and painful places would up on a body. It would take fifteen minutes to doctor all of those places every morning, a painful lesson learned after not paying attention to it on day one.

May 23rd, we started the great adventure. I say “we” because this could not be done without a support vehicle driven by my wife, Bev. Her job was to be four miles ahead at a designated location so that my four water bottles could be refilled. That meant ten-minute walks followed by five-minute runs. A one-mile segment times four, one bottle of water per one hour of continuous movement with a five-minute rest, refilling water bottles and gulping down electrolyte drinks were essential to sustaining what would turn out to be a five-hour-day covering an average of 21 miles per day.

A near catastrophe in the first hour on the third mile almost brought me to a halt. A mystery leg pain that had shown up in training this spring hit me again causing me to limp the remainder of the day. Somehow I managed 22 miles and ended the day in Tilden, NE. The next day, the pain was still there but less than before. By day four, it was gone and never returned, giving me hope that this was going to be doable.

There are many small towns along the way. The largest is O’Neill and the smallest is probable Newport, though that is subject to debate. Motels and other services are not common in every town, but close enough that a short drive will get you what you need. One thing for sure, if you go out to eat anywhere in any town in northern Nebraska, you will get a lot very good food at modest prices and friendly service and I mean a lot of food! Bev would tour each town and give me her overall rating, especially of the town’s library and community center. I am guessing her favorite was Stuart.

(Insert from Bev)

As john surmised, Stuart was my favorite town. It was pristine. All of the buildings were painted, including the empty ones. I spent too much time driving around and admiring the town that I missed my connection with John. Believe me, I didn’t miss another one! John’s town (Johnstown) was an intriguing town. It was a tiny, old western town with the “old west” L-Bow Room Saloon on the tiny main street. We took time for some pictures there.

When John first started talking about running the Cowboy Trail, I was a bit skeptical. I expected this vehicle support thing would bore me out of my mind. Boy, was I wrong. It was a great time seeing beautiful country, spending time together and accomplishing John’s goal.

At the beginning of the trip, in order to fill my time, I came up with the idea of looking for libraries in each town. My premise was that these small towns would not only have a fire department, but also a library, which I found to be mostly true. The librarians in these towns are proud of what they have and draw people in with a variety of activities. I found all of the libraries to be well cared for with friendly librarians, but the library that exceeded all expectations sits in the small town of Tilden. There was a man who grew up in Tilden, went off to a university to become an architect, and moved to California to design beautiful buildings. As he grew older, he decided he wanted to do something for his hometown. He designed and built a large, beautiful, spacious library that fills an entire block. The library is part museum with a large collection of books for all ages and activities to entice people to come.

Newport did not have a library; instead, there was a small pool hall open 24/7. No one was there, but it was open, so we went in and examined all of the antiques, signed the book, and left some money in the jar. Lunch was eaten, the rain had stopped and it was time to go back on the trail. Each of these towns had their own uniqueness. They kept me busy while John was running on the trail.

Driving from one connection point to the other sometimes caused some consternation. Road 882 sounded like a pretty good road. After passing the first house, it turned into a trail and the trail turned into a sand dune, which caused me to doubt my car’s ability, or my driving ability, but we kept going until we got to John and Blueberry Road.

We have been to France, Germany, Austria, and other European countries, which we thoroughly enjoyed. However, this trip was something special. It was a great sense of achievement for John, and I was grateful to share this accomplishment with him.

(Back to John)

There are some problem areas on the trail where floods have washed out two bridges on the Elkhorn River and two more on the trail itself. Three of those are in the Neligh, NE area and one in Bassett. Trail users are diverted onto the highway, which has heavy vehicle traffic and makes for very unsafe situation for anyone without a support vehicle. Speaking of safety, I was asked if there were any rattle snakes along the trail. My answer, hundreds, though I didn’t see a single one, much to my disappointment. In fact, most of the wildlife were birds. My favorite critter encounter: a dun beetle, covered in manure, happy as a dung beetle could possibly be.

After nine days, 187 miles, several blisters and bruised toe nails, hours of boredom and discomfort, we finally made it to Valentine, NE in relief. As a television commercial once said, “cost of the trip: a couple thousand dollars; cost in steps 423,760; benefit of the accomplishment: priceless.” A final thank you goes to the people who gave encouragement and best wishes. Your support was most appreciated and most of all to my wife, Bev. She was my lifeline who resupplied me with food and water at every stop. It was a team effort.