A Paws for Pets

As a no-kill shelter, we pride ourselves on providing a sanctuary for cats in need. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month – a month dedicated to helping older cats find loving forever homes? When you decide to bring a new pet into your home, don’t limit your choices to just kittens. Consider opening your heart and home to a senior cat instead.

In many cases, the absolute most difficult group of homeless pets to place is that of older cats. Senior cats tend to spend the longest amount of time at a shelter or rescue before finding their forever home. Many were once the faithful companions of people who have moved to assisted living or nursing homes or have passed away. Others were surrendered due to changing circumstances for owners or because they became difficult or inconvenient to care for.

Yet, these pets still have much to offer. Yes, the silliness and energy of kittens can be fun for a while, but people often underestimate how much work they actually are. Whether it is dealing with jumping, play biting, climbing, litter box training or socializing, raising a kitten takes a lot of time. That can be a strain in many busy households.

Here are a few reasons why you should consider adopting a senior pet.