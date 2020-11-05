A Paws for Pets

As a no-kill shelter, we pride ourselves on providing a sanctuary for cats in need. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month – a month dedicated to helping older cats find loving forever homes? When you decide to bring a new pet into your home, don’t limit your choices to just kittens. Consider opening your heart and home to a senior cat instead.
In many cases, the absolute most difficult group of homeless pets to place is that of older cats. Senior cats tend to spend the longest amount of time at a shelter or rescue before finding their forever home. Many were once the faithful companions of people who have moved to assisted living or nursing homes or have passed away. Others were surrendered due to changing circumstances for owners or because they became difficult or inconvenient to care for.
Yet, these pets still have much to offer. Yes, the silliness and energy of kittens can be fun for a while, but people often underestimate how much work they actually are. Whether it is dealing with jumping, play biting, climbing, litter box training or socializing, raising a kitten takes a lot of time. That can be a strain in many busy households.
Here are a few reasons why you should consider adopting a senior pet.
1. When senior pets are adopted they seem to understand that they’ve been rescued and are all the more thankful for it.
2. A senior cat’s personality has already developed, so you’ll know if he or she is a good fit for your family
3. A senior cat may very well already know basic household etiquette (like not attacking your feet at night)!
4. In particular, senior cats are often already litter trained and are less likely to “forget” where the box is.
5. Senior cats are often content to just relax in your company, unlike younger pets, who may get into mischief because they're bored.
6. Speaking of relaxing, senior pets make great nappy biddies.
7. Senior cats often know that scratching post (not furniture are for scratching and toys (not hands or feet) are for biting
Older pets are some of the hardest to find home for – so when you adopt a senior pet, you’re truly saving a life.
If you care about sweet senior cats, help spread the word throughout November by sharing their names. Together, we can help older pets find their forever home. Remember lives count especially the senior cats.
