A Paws for Pets - Small but mighty

Several months back, I received a call from a rescue friend that a little Chihuahua needed rescue from a kill shelter. I agreed and was very happy when I met the little guy. He was so sweet and licked me right away.
I made a vet appointment for him for the following week. I had a couple people wanting small dogs and went to work on getting a home for the dog we now called Judd. I had an applicant that I had really liked -- I contacted her and showed her pictures of Judd. She was so excited and said she would love to come and meet him as soon as vetting was complete.
I like to stay ahead of the game at the shelter because I never know how things are going to go. I may have five adoptions in one week and things look great and then the next week I might rapidly get seven dogs in. Usually this works out for me very well. This time was definitely the exception.
I took Judd to the vet and received a phone call a short time later. Judd had tested positive for heartworm. My heart just sank. Now I had to make a hard decision, and let the lady that I approved for Judd know what had happened.
Almost immediately, I called the vet back and asked how we should proceed. It was decided to start with an x- ray to be sure his heart looked good and to see if there was any fluid around the heart. We lucked out! Everything looked alright and treatment started the next week.
Then it was time to let the adopter know what had happened. She was disappointed but very understanding. I told her I appreciated her and I would look for a different dog for her.
So, I took him to the vet and over the next few months we did a slow treatment for heartworm.
The poor little guy was so sweet and patient through the whole thing. He was one of the best dogs we have ever treated for heartworm and all of the volunteers fell in love with him. One volunteer, Dawn, especially fell in love with him and was really considering adopting him. I told her he would be ready in the next week or so and to think about it. I wanted to be sure he got a home before Christmas.
Then one afternoon after I had left for the day, a couple showed up at the shelter. They had lost their beloved little dog a few days earlier and found it depressing sitting in their home after the dog was gone.
They decided had to go for a long drive, as the weather was nice. The couple was from Bellevue. How they ended up in York on our street will always be a mystery, as they did not even know about us until they saw our building. They later said it was a sign that they ended up at the shelter.
Susan let them in and the woman told her story about the loss of her dog, through tears. Susan decided to show them pictures of Judd.
The next day, Susan told me the story and I spoke with Dawn about them. Dawn agreed if everything checked out with them, that it would be nice for him to have a home where the owners are retired and almost always home.
So I spoke on the phone to them and the lady was in tears as I told her they could come and get Judd. We decided to wait until Saturday, but after thinking about it, they decided to come on Friday.
Within hours of them being home, they sent us a picture of Judd lying on his back looking so relaxed and sleeping. It almost brought tears to my eyes this time. He is so happy his new owners think he is just the best and are spoiling him a lot.
After all he has been through, it’s so nice to see him get such a perfect home. He met their grandchildren the other day and Judd thinks they are pretty amazing as well.
Judd had many strikes from starting in a kill shelter to having heartworm disease.
Luckily this small but mighty dog will never have to ever worry about either of those things happening again.
