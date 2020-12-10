A Paws for Pets - Small but mighty

Then it was time to let the adopter know what had happened. She was disappointed but very understanding. I told her I appreciated her and I would look for a different dog for her.

So, I took him to the vet and over the next few months we did a slow treatment for heartworm.

The poor little guy was so sweet and patient through the whole thing. He was one of the best dogs we have ever treated for heartworm and all of the volunteers fell in love with him. One volunteer, Dawn, especially fell in love with him and was really considering adopting him. I told her he would be ready in the next week or so and to think about it. I wanted to be sure he got a home before Christmas.

Then one afternoon after I had left for the day, a couple showed up at the shelter. They had lost their beloved little dog a few days earlier and found it depressing sitting in their home after the dog was gone.

They decided had to go for a long drive, as the weather was nice. The couple was from Bellevue. How they ended up in York on our street will always be a mystery, as they did not even know about us until they saw our building. They later said it was a sign that they ended up at the shelter.