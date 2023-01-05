A Paws for Pets -- Past and present

It seems just last week we were celebrating Thanksgiving. 2022 was gone before we knew it and the shelter was very busy, daily, all year. We had a total of 657 animals brought into the shelter. With the help of our staff and volunteers, we were able to get 378 dogs and cats adopted, and 171 returned to their owners. We can only assume that 2023 will be the same.

Our email campaign to raise funds for our veterinarian costs was a success. Our goal was to raise $5,000. We received $6,300 dollars from our amazing contributors. Thank you for always making sure we get what we need. We are very fortunate and grateful for all the donations. They will help prepare us for the incoming dogs and cats this year. As it stands we are already getting them in and working on finding them homes.

Currently, we have about 25 dogs and puppies, and 101 cats and kittens -- all ranging in a variety of sizes, colors, ages and breeds. The dogs and cats are very friendly and eager to be adopted. We are also starting the year off with the cutest puppies and kittens. They are so very precious and will warm your heart and home.

To adopt, fill out an application online at www.yorkaddoptapet.com, or just call us at 402-362-3964 so one can be mail to you. You can always stop by and pick one up Thursday-Saturday, 12-3 p.m. All the dogs and cats adopted will be up-to-date on shots and are spayed or neutered. The puppies and kittens will be up-to-date on the shots they can have and a small returnable spay/neuter deposit will be refunded once they have been altered.

Check out our website for pictures of our current dogs and cats needing homes for the new year. Please don’t hesitate to call if you have any questions. Have a wonderful and safe 2023. Just maybe one of our cats, dogs, puppies or kittens will find a new forever home with you!