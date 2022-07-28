A Paws For Pets -- Behind the success of York Adopt A Pet

There are so many volunteers for York Adopt A Pet who are behind the scenes. They never expect any awards or attention. Their awards come from the rewards they receive when helping at the shelter.

One such volunteer was Donna Feldt. She was the mother of Charleen Kimberly and Linda Eckard who have also volunteered for YAAP. She passed away in 2016 at 90 years. Donna loved the community of McCool and she worked tirelessly to help anyone in need.

Charleen recently told me that she and her mother were at a craft show where someone was selling catnip toys. Donna said, “I can make those.” And make them she did. They tried them out with their cats and the cats loved them.

Donna made hundreds of these little toys. Donna wanted to help, it didn’t matter with what. Charleen said when her sister Linda did the Wednesday evening shifts, she would call that morning and ask if she should come with them. She would do anything for the cats. She would open bags of cat food to pour into the container, she would organize supplies and linens. Anything that Charleen could think of, she was happy to do.

She kept every column and article concerning York Adopt a Pet from the News-Times. She organized them into notebooks and they are still at the building. She admired Judi and Gail Nordlund and was always happy she could help out. I had known Donna and her family all my life and I can picture her today shredding newspapers sitting along the south wall of the main lobby.

Judy Manelly stepped up when Donna could no longer make the cat nip toys and she thought that it would be part of YAAP’s history. Last Sunday afternoon, Charleen, Judy, Margo, Marilyn, Linda, Cindy, Kathy and Cindi met in the YAAP’s boardroom and made dozens of CatNip toys. Every cat or kitten gets a toy when they are adopted -- I always ask if they have any other cats at home and if they do I am sure to send one to them as well. We have had so many people tell us that their cats have enjoyed them.

Thank you Judy for continuing such a great project. The world would be a better place if there were more Donnas in our midst. Her kindness and compassion for people as well as pets will never be forgotten.