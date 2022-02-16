A night of remembrance -- candlelight vigil held to honor coach, support law enforcement

YORK – It was a moment of remembrance and community spirit as more than 100 people gathered on the York County Courthouse lawn Tuesday night, Feb. 15, to remember Hampton Coach Kyle Ediger, an innocent bystander who was killed by a suicidal individual at the BNSF train crossing on Delaware Avenue last week.
Also remembered was K-9 deputy Nitro II, as she was inside the cruiser stolen by the perpetrator and also killed at the scene.
Individuals from the community organized the event, displaying photos of Ediger and providing two ribbons for those in attendance to wear – one for the family of Ediger and the other in support of the York County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement in general.
Coach Ediger, a popular teacher and coach at the Hamilton County school, was only 31 and was engaged to be married in just a few months.
Words written earlier about Ediger, by his family, included: “It is hard to sum up what Kyle Ediger was as a person in just a few words. As a teacher, he cared about every student. He knew what they needed to improve and how he could help them. He worked hard and had high expectations for all his students. As a coach, he taught his players to love the game and learn from their mistakes. His players played hard for him and never gave up. He loved his players and they loved and respected him in return. He was the kind of coach who would buy shoes for those who needed them, teach them to tie a tie on game day mornings, give them rides home after practice or take care of their dinner if they forgot to bring money. He was selfless in every way. “He was a devoted son and a loving brother. He loved family days at home. He loved to spoil his nephews, Henry and Miles, and always made sure to bring the best presents for them. Kyle loved his family, friends and most of all, his fiance', Heather. Kyle and Heather were to be married on July 30, 2022. He loved her son Knox and worked hard to be a good role model and dad to him. “Kyle was one of a kind. He touched so many people with his compassion and willingness to help. Kyle was quick witted and loved a good joke. He was the first to offer help to anyone who needed it and never asked for anything in return. He believed in growing every day, not just as a player or student, but as a person. To be better. He believed in hard work, moral values, and most of all love.”
While the event was organized by individual community members, they did ask county officials to speak to the crowd.
“I want to thank everyone for being here for this memorial for Kyle, to support Heather and their family,” Sheriff Paul Vrbka said. “Also, thank you for supporting us in this situation. I am so proud to live in a community like York. These have been very trying days, following this tragedy, but the support from this community has been incredible.”
York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier asked all the law enforcement officers in attendance, who had been standing by the entrance to the jail, “to come out here and stand with us, stand with us as they serve and protect all of us. A week ago, something happened here that normally is in the national headlines and it is a tragedy for York and the surrounding area. There was a great loss of life. But I have seen this community come together. As we work our way through this – and we will work our way through this – I just ask for respect for everyone as people heal in different times and ways. What is holding all of us up now? Faith, family and community. We appreciate all the support for the Edigers, as well as for our officers, our communications center workers, the tow trucking companies who were on that night, the fire department, everyone who was involved in responding to this tragic situation.”
“We lost a community member and a friend, and we don’t take that lightly,” said York County Sheriff’s Captain Josh Gillespie. “Hampton lost a coach, a mentor and a friend and that will stick with us. We, in law enforcement, do all we can and try to do the best we can to protect and defend. We pray for everyone, the Edigers, the Beckers (family of Ediger’s fiancé) and all the first responders. And I ask that we continue to honor all those who have passed away after lives of service, mentorship and friendship.”
Everyone in attendance held a lit candle while a moment of silence was observed.