A night of remembrance -- candlelight vigil held to honor coach, support law enforcement

Words written earlier about Ediger, by his family, included: “It is hard to sum up what Kyle Ediger was as a person in just a few words. As a teacher, he cared about every student. He knew what they needed to improve and how he could help them. He worked hard and had high expectations for all his students. As a coach, he taught his players to love the game and learn from their mistakes. His players played hard for him and never gave up. He loved his players and they loved and respected him in return. He was the kind of coach who would buy shoes for those who needed them, teach them to tie a tie on game day mornings, give them rides home after practice or take care of their dinner if they forgot to bring money. He was selfless in every way. “He was a devoted son and a loving brother. He loved family days at home. He loved to spoil his nephews, Henry and Miles, and always made sure to bring the best presents for them. Kyle loved his family, friends and most of all, his fiance', Heather. Kyle and Heather were to be married on July 30, 2022. He loved her son Knox and worked hard to be a good role model and dad to him. “Kyle was one of a kind. He touched so many people with his compassion and willingness to help. Kyle was quick witted and loved a good joke. He was the first to offer help to anyone who needed it and never asked for anything in return. He believed in growing every day, not just as a player or student, but as a person. To be better. He believed in hard work, moral values, and most of all love.”