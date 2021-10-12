YORK – A look at York County’s population from 1860 to 2020 shows the largest number of people lived here in the time span of 1890 to 1930.

Figures provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, compiled by the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research, show the populations for each census year – since people arrived here, established towns and counties.

There is no census figure for York County in 1860 because the county was not formally established yet.

In 1870, the population figure for the county was 604. At that time, pioneers were starting to move in and populate this area of Nebraska.

The census figure drastically jumped in the next census year of 1880, when the population of York County was determined to be 11,170.

And there was another significant jump over the course of the next 10 years after that, as the population number for York County increased to 17,279 in 1890.

The next 20 years showed growth in York County as the highest population figures in the county’s history were shown in 1900 and 1910. These two census years were the only times the county’s population was greater than 18,000. In 1900, the population of the county was 18,205 and it was 18,721 in 1910.