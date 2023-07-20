Last week my granddaughter Erin who lives in Scottsdale spent a couple of weeks with me while her dad and grandpa went fishing in Canada. Needless to say we did a lot of shopping and playing with kittens. When she visited us in June of 2015 she was ten years old and asked if she could write a story about “saving a kitten’s life”. I would like to share her story with you.

Saving a kitten’s life by Erin Roth

The streets are very quiet and empty at night. The poor little kitten is cold and lonely. She tries to stay warm in the alley next to some garbage. For days the kitten starves. But here comes someone in a great big white van. Driving down the streets of York, Nebraska late at night, she sees the little calico kitten. She hops out and picks the shivering kitten up. She gently sets her in the warm seat next to her. She then drives off to York Adopt a Pet. She gives the kitten shots and she spays her. The calico kitten is finally up for adoption. And that is my grandma’s job. Saving kittens lives every day. The End.

Erin is now 18 years old ready to turn 19 next month and will be a second semester Freshman at ASU in Flagstaff. And that pretty well says it all. I actually don’t drive around hunting for cats and kittens and although I do the vaccinations, needless to say I don’t spay or neuter. I carry kennels, a live trap, blankets and cat food in the “big white van.” And I do appreciate it when someone calls and lets us know about a stray cat or kitten that is living on the streets. We are always ready to rescue a cat from the streets. One cat can quickly become a dozen multiplied by another dozen. When you donate to York Adopt a Pet it goes towards the care of the animals. It goes towards the vaccinations and the spaying and neutering of all the dogs and cats.

About the same time Athena was rescued, a longtime volunteer, Donna Bitner, rescued a cat from the parking lot at Applebee’s. He was such a lovable cat. We will probably never know why he had a crook in his tail or know how he came to be living in the parking lot of Applebee’s, we just know that a caring Donna and her husband Jay, rescued him and because of them he had a chance for a “forever” home. Both Jay Jay and Athena were adopted shortly after they arrived at YAAP. Don’t you just love happy endings?

York Adopt a Pet could not continue to do what we do without the support of our community. Our volunteers, the support of the City of York, the county and each and every individual who gives their time and effort to help us to save the life of a small little kitten living next to garbage in an alley. Kittens and cats such as Athena and Jay Jay. In 2014 we had 450 cats and kittens that came to York Adopt a Pet. In 2022 at present we have 155 cats and kittens and still counting.

And yes Erin, some of them were picked up in a big white van.