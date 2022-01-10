A Jingle Bell Rockin’ Week for York Parks and Rec Snowblazers Program

YORK -- York Parks and Recreation gave kids a unique opportunity to stay active during Christmas break through their Snowblazers program. The winter blues did not get the best of them as they were busy playing games, watching movies, and making crafts at the York Auditorium from December 27th to December 30th.

Recreational Coordinator Michaela Stuhr said every day had a theme with activities related to that theme. On Monday, the theme was snow and the kids made snowman craft projects. They also went on a scavenger hunt, and wrote thank you cards to businesses in York. On Tuesday, the kids got festive and they played Christmas games, decorated gingerbread houses, watched the movie Elf, and made Christmas tree crafts. On Wednesday, the kids made milk jug igloos, penguin craft projects, and played games. They wrapped up the winter fun on Thursday with a New Year’s Celebration. They made New-Year Eve clocks, had a balloon drop, and went to the Senior Center for several rounds of bingo. The movie of the day was Toy Story 4.

Not only was Snowblazers an opportunity for the kids to get active and develop friendships, but it was great for parents who didn’t have to stress about getting daycare lined up for break. Stuhr said, “For the kids who can’t go to daycare over break, this was a great way to get them out of the house and have fun.”