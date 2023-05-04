Locals met “famous stars” of history at the York Middle School’s annual Wax Museum on Tuesday.

Over 90 sixth grade students participated and were responsible for researching an influential person in history, writing a script from reading their biography, designing a storyboard with photos and facts and putting together outfits to represent their character. They showcased their influential person to parents, friends and family members Tuesday evening.

Singers, comedians, scientists, presidents and activists were represented.

Aaron Rempe, who acted as a member of Dude Perfect, a sports comedic group, gave advice for students next year. Rempe said, “Just have fun with it. Don’t stress out. Once you pick your person and make the script, it’s fun and easy to do and you can compete with your classmates and see who did better.”

Layla Headle, who was the face of feminist Elizabeth Maggie, said, “I chose Elizabeth because people think the game of Monopoly was invented by a man, but that’s false. Elizabeth Maggie was the inventor of Monopoly and it was first called The Landlord’s Game.”

Charlie Sams acting as Ryan Reynolds said, "I love the movies he's in and his humor. He makes me laugh."

York Middle School teacher Matt Kern said he began the live Wax Museum in 2009 as a class project for their curriculum and state standards. The students gave presentations to the student body during the school day.

“In 2012 we turned it into a community event,” said Kern.

At the museum, students “freeze” in place and are brought back to life with a couple of coins tossed in their buckets.

“The idea of turning the Wax Museum into a donation also came in 2012 when former YMS principal Brian Tonniges and I were talking,” said Kern. “We thought it would be a fun way to show the kids the importance of giving back to the community. We decided to put out bags for people to put money in and have the kids 'come to life.' I had the kids vote on where they wanted to donate the money. We chose from only local options and it was decided to donate to the York Pride Pack Program at York Elementary School. The York Pride Pack uses the money to put food items in backpacks for kids in need to take home from the elementary school.”

Kern hopes students can walk away with researching skills, public speaking skills, and the ability to “understand the importance of doing uncomfortable things.”

Kern said, “Every year I see students who are incredibly scared to present for this project, but after it is done, they feel great pride in what they accomplished. Lastly, I want our students to know the importance of serving others. We talk about how being a servant leader is one of the most important things you can do in your life.”

Since the program began in 20122, the event has raised $20,342.

YMS Principal Kenny Loosevelt commends the students who embodied their historical heroes.

Loosevelt said, “I’m very proud of the hard work students put in. The students are invested in their character every year and they enjoy presenting for the public. I am proud of how much this community supports our Pride Pack program.”