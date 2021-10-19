 Skip to main content
A fire chief will be named for York this week
York Fire Department

YORK – This week, a new fire chief is scheduled to be brought forward for appointment by the York City Council and then take the formal oath of office.

This comes after two years of not officially having someone with that title. The position has been technically vacant since the resignation of former chief, Mike Lloyd, in early October, 2019. Since that time, Tony Bestwick has been serving as the interim fire chief.

Also on this week’s agenda for the city council:

• They will consider the purchase of a 2022 Ford police utility vehicle, which has already been included in the 2021-22 budget.

• A public hearing will be held to consider a Class CK liquor license for Chances R, which has been filed by Renee Rooney Jantz.

• They will consider several amendments to ordinances as somewhat of a housekeeping measure. As explained earlier, the city’s asset manager, Dan Aude, has been going through the city’s codes, looking at which are obsolete or need corrections. In turn, York City Attorney Charles Campbell has been working on those changes and is now bringing forward some recommendations.

The public is encouraged to attend the council meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.

