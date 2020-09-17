To paraphrase Forrest Gump, journalism is like a box of chocolates.

Already knowing my interview or research subject, I always think I know the direction the story – every story -- will take: the questions I ask, the topic I will focus on, how I approach writing it. Every time I go to an interview or sift through research materials, the story is going to be about exactly what I planned and the photos likewise.

Except when they’re not.

Take my story about York General’s isolette donation to animal rescuer Kathy Johnson: donation and critters. Done.

Nope. Instead I learned there is a lot of red tape to cut through if you want to legit rescue animals, the incubator has a backstory and albino possums are a thing. I also met a wonderful person who I am so glad I now know.

Wednesday I drove to a farm east of Cordova, expecting to do a story for the Advantage about what it takes to sell farm-raised and –harvested chickens. Again, no. Instead I met an immigrant couple who, besides raising five daughters, raises tons of chickens, three sheep, a cow and some super-fluffy dogs. I met a couple who gets up long before sunrise to tend to their rural oasis, then heading to work and school in distant communities – and loves every minute of it.