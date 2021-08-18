A bandstand full of memories

The first fundraiser, a concert by the band, Night Train, playing 60s, 70s and 80s music, was held earlier this month at the Polk Park picnic shelter. Attending were 75-100 adults and children. The forecast for the evening was not real positive and shortly before the concert ended the weatherman was right in his forecast. The evening concluded with a heavy rainstorm, but everyone had a great time.

The donations for the evening totaled $12,700 which was a fantastic start for the project. Attendees came from Central City, Clarks, Grand Island, Lincoln, Polk, St. Paul and Stromsburg. A special guest at the concert was Mrs. Bonnie Redding, 96 years young, who lives in Lincoln. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Stettner who built the bandstand.

“The generous monetary donations and the band volunteering their many hours of practice and the concert shows great community support and dedication,” Stevens said. “Polk is a very caring and supportive community. Residents of the town and the rural community surrounding Polk are always willing to volunteer their time, food, equipment or whatever is needed to support a cause.”

Stevens, chairman of the Save the Bandstand committee, said there are plans for a letter writing campaign to Polk alumni, additional grant writing and another fundraiser. She submitted a grant to the Tri Community Foundation (communities of Polk, Hordville and Clarks) and has been awarded $3,500. She said they hope to begin renovations in the spring of 2022. If there is extra money after the project is completed, Stevens said it will be used towards upkeep and other updates that might need to be done. She and the committee plan to work on attracting groups to Polk for programs in the bandstand. The big finale will be another concert -- this time in the newly renovated bandstand.