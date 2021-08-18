A bandstand full of memories

POLK -- Many small towns in this area have a historical building or structure that is unique to their town. For Polk, it is the Bandstand on Main Street that was built in 1921 by Charles Stettner, thus making it 100 years old this year.
The foundation has deteriorated due to age and weather and with a lack of funds in the village budget, major repairs are just not possible. The village board members have discussed the overall condition and although they didn't want to demolish it, in time it would become a safety hazard. The talk about town was that someone needed to step forward to work on raising funds or the bandstand might become a thing of the past. Area residents felt they didn't want to see it gone, but that person or persons had not come forward.
In May, Karen Stevens and Tamara VanHousen attended the monthly board meeting and volunteered to organize a committee to work on raising the funds for a new foundation and other necessary repairs. The village board gave them their blessing and thus the "Save the Bandstand" campaign began.
Stevens was raised on a farm between Polk and Hordville and graduated from Polk high school in the 1960s. She remembers playing in Saturday night concerts during the summer which drew a large crowd to town. Those attending the concert sat in their cars and honked their car horn after each song as their way to applaud the band. During her high school years, they had a large band so the band members had and still have a strong connection to the bandstand.
The first fundraiser, a concert by the band, Night Train, playing 60s, 70s and 80s music, was held earlier this month at the Polk Park picnic shelter. Attending were 75-100 adults and children. The forecast for the evening was not real positive and shortly before the concert ended the weatherman was right in his forecast. The evening concluded with a heavy rainstorm, but everyone had a great time.
The donations for the evening totaled $12,700 which was a fantastic start for the project. Attendees came from Central City, Clarks, Grand Island, Lincoln, Polk, St. Paul and Stromsburg. A special guest at the concert was Mrs. Bonnie Redding, 96 years young, who lives in Lincoln. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Stettner who built the bandstand.
“The generous monetary donations and the band volunteering their many hours of practice and the concert shows great community support and dedication,” Stevens said. “Polk is a very caring and supportive community. Residents of the town and the rural community surrounding Polk are always willing to volunteer their time, food, equipment or whatever is needed to support a cause.”
Stevens, chairman of the Save the Bandstand committee, said there are plans for a letter writing campaign to Polk alumni, additional grant writing and another fundraiser. She submitted a grant to the Tri Community Foundation (communities of Polk, Hordville and Clarks) and has been awarded $3,500. She said they hope to begin renovations in the spring of 2022. If there is extra money after the project is completed, Stevens said it will be used towards upkeep and other updates that might need to be done. She and the committee plan to work on attracting groups to Polk for programs in the bandstand. The big finale will be another concert -- this time in the newly renovated bandstand.