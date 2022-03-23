60th Heartland Smorgasbord delights with German ethnic food

HENDERSON – The 60th annual Heartland Smorgasbord drew a huge crowd to the school this past week and more than 1,000 people (a number estimated to be greater than the town’s actual population) were able to enjoy special German/Mennonite ethnic foods which are a rarity on a regular day.

The featured foods are special – near and dear to the hearts of Henderson area residents, many of whom grew up with these foods as part of their German/Mennonite heritage and family traditions.

For visitors coming into the event, first-timers were educated by regulars/experts as they waited in the long-winding line from outside the front door, through the school and into the lunchroom area.

No one ever minds standing in line for the Smorgasbord – because everyone knows the wait is worth it, as is the cause.

When diners reached the long buffet line, servers were able to explain each of the specialty foods (if needed) – which were also labeled with written signs. The names were proclaimed as verenika (cooked and fried versions, a highly controversial choice in the German circles of Hendersonites), Pluma Mos, Prieshke, Zwieback, Plautz, Schnetya, Kielke, Kumpstborscht and Partzilke (just to name a few).

The secrets to creating these special dishes are handed down from generation to generation. The techniques of making them are as fascinating as the many ways to eat them – some families add sugar to certain delicacies, others do not (just as an example).

The annual feast, which started back in 1956, has only had four interruptions in its long history. Two of those interruptions came in the last two years, as the unprecedented decisions to cancel in 2020 and 2021 were necessary due to the pandemic.

The purpose of the event has been the same since it started – to raise money for the school’s exceptional band program. The parents and grandparents of band students (and other volunteers who are experts in this line of cuisine) make and serve the food.

And following the feast, a band concert is always held. This year held true to tradition and band instructor Royce Schweitzer also introduced members of the 1956 band who were in attendance, as well as the many, many people who have helped with the event over the years.

