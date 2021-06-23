6,800-plus Huskers named to spring Deans’ List

Espen J. Avenson of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Morgan Ray Baack of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting and management; Samuel William Briggs of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Kade Christensen of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Austin Charles Dobrusky of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Amber Richelle Gadeken of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology; Chris Galusha of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Arden Rachel George of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Virginia Rose Glaser of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Jarod M. Harris of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Carley Jo Hartman of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Michael Hartman of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Rachelle R. Hinrichs of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12); Dylan Charles Hiser of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Sarah Grace Kelle of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Clint Koetter of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Garrett Isaac Kuss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Matt Lobmeyer of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Antonio Manuel Lopez of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Caleb Douglas Schulz Mohnike of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Max Reed Peery of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Jason Stephen Rathbone of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Olivia Marie Reinert of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design; Isaac Christian Rolf of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Wade Oreall Slepicka of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Brady Victor Smith of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Erich Richard Stillahn of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management and marketing; Molly Breann Suhr of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Marlie Jo Voss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Jack Royce Yelden of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.