6,800-plus Huskers named to spring Deans’ List

LINCOLN -- More than 6,800 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.
College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Pérez.
College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Charles O’Connor.
Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Courtney Lyn Arnett of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design; Josef Taylor Brandl of Aurora,, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; William Tanner Brandl of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jadyn Ann Cattau of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Anna R. Crist of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, geography; Megan DeVries of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Emily Rose Donnell of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Lauren Katherine Feely of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; John Thomas Helzer of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering’ Logan Krejdl of Aurora, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Arts in Intercollegiate Athletics Administration; Ryan Robert Marlatt of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, actuarial science; Sydney Elise May of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Helen Annette McClure of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Sydney Laine Meyer of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine; Kade Moural of Aurora, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; Tanner Lynn Ohlson of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abby Ostdiek of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Scott Ostdiek of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Miranda Pospisil of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Garen Alexander Quandt of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics; Bryce Reid Reichardt of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Allison Lynn Saddler of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Levi Joseph Schulze of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Sydney Marie Shaw of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Trevor Dane Swanson of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Colin Roy Thieszen of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Levi James Vinkenberg of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Jane Kimball Wanek of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Colby David Young of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering.
Carlin Adams of Beaver Crossing, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Jackson Lee Bailey of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Sarah Eberspacher of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Eric Olsen of Beaver Crossing, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
Trevor Lee Clark of Benedict, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Brynley Klein of Benedict, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.
Bailey Madison Urkoski of Clarks, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
Joel Thomas Klemm of Exeter, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, Spanish; Caitlin Rose Murphy of Exeter, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, actuarial science and mathematics; Patrick Murphy of Exeter, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering.
Mitchell James Manning of Fairmont, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Riley Edward Moses of Fairmont, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
Emma Niemeier of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Logan Pfeiffer of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12) and coaching; Josie Jean Vyhnalek of Friend, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).
Brock Anthony Godown of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Kole Aaron Karcher of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Trevor Meyer of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Lauryn Monteforte of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and management; Tanner Jared Ourada of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences Rhiannon Rose Shaner of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education.
Chelsea Ann Fessler of Grafton, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education.
Sierra Epke of Gresham, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, history and global studies; Randy Rafert of Gresham, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and accounting; Chaylee Tonniges of Gresham, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness and agricultural education; Clare Wilton of Gresham, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); William Wilton of Gresham, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
Kate Isabelle Bergen of Henderson, junior, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Odessa Ohrt, sophomore of Henderson, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.
Cara Mae DeMers of Hordville, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting.
Spencer Pribyl of Milligan, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Trever Andrew Zelenka of Milligan, junior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies.
Megan Johnson of Osceola, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Benjamin Lohrman of Osceola, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics; Tatem Courtney Vance of Osceola, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.
Lacey Kathleen Freking of Saronville, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Ryan Ochsner of Saronville, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.
Espen J. Avenson of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Morgan Ray Baack of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting and management; Samuel William Briggs of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Kade Christensen of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Austin Charles Dobrusky of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Amber Richelle Gadeken of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology; Chris Galusha of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Arden Rachel George of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Virginia Rose Glaser of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Jarod M. Harris of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Carley Jo Hartman of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Michael Hartman of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Rachelle R. Hinrichs of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12); Dylan Charles Hiser of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Sarah Grace Kelle of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Clint Koetter of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Garrett Isaac Kuss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Matt Lobmeyer of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Antonio Manuel Lopez of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Caleb Douglas Schulz Mohnike of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Max Reed Peery of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Jason Stephen Rathbone of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Olivia Marie Reinert of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design; Isaac Christian Rolf of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Wade Oreall Slepicka of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Brady Victor Smith of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Erich Richard Stillahn of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management and marketing; Molly Breann Suhr of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Marlie Jo Voss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Jack Royce Yelden of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.
Brenna Marian Houdersheldt of Shelby, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art.
Madison T. Baker, senior of Stromsburg, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Hunter Ellis Miller of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Ethan Peterson of Stromsburg, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology.
Brandon Scott Chelewski of Sutton, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Sterling Cloet of Sutton, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Seth George of Sutton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Jacob Haight of Sutton, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and work-based learning (9-12).
Garrett Nuss of Sutton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance.
Joel Thomas Bargen of Utica, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science.
Wanyu Luo of Waco, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Andrew Jeffrey Wellman of Waco, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting.
Will Bailey of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Shelby Lynn Crays of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Bryce John Danielson of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; John Esser of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Lauren Kaliff of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Reed Daniel Malleck of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Cassandra Lynn Mangelo of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Jordan Lynn Minderman of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Matt Mittman of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Eybrany Ocampo Alvarado of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Alyssa Onnen of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism, and advertising and public relations; Olivia Ellen Otte of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Hayley Claire Peterson of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Lauren Riley of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Mackenzie Tomono Roberts of York, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Karlee Ann Seevers of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Noah Draper Stafursky of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Maxx Russell Troester of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Sydney Ann Woodruff of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management.