6,700-plus Huskers named to fall Deans’ List

York area students named to the Deans’ List include: Andrew Michael Bell of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Grant Alan Bonifas of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; William Tanner Brandl of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Raina Lynn Cattau of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Emily Rose Donnell of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Paxtyn Jane Dummer of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and coaching; John Thomas Helzer of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Hailey Holliday of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Logan Krejdl of Aurora, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Arts in Intercollegiate Athletics Administration; Ryan Robert Marlatt of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, actuarial science; Helen Annette McClure of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Sydney Laine Meyer of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine; Tanner Lynn Ohlson of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Cole Cedric Oswald of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, undecided engineering; Courtney Oswald of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Jeremy Oswald of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Dalton Peters of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Allison Lynn Saddler of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Levi Joseph Schulze of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Colin Roy Thieszen of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Courtney Elizabeth Thompson of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, supply chain management; Levi James Vinkenberg of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Ellie Wanek, freshman of Aurora, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Jane Kimball Wanek of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Colby David Young of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Jackson Lee Bailey, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Logan Cast of Beaver Crossing, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Sarah Eberspacher of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Aly Timmerman of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Kendal Woodward of Beaver Crossing, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Kenzie Deprez of Benedict, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Xavier Richard Herman of Clarks, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Lincoln Kelley of Clarks, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Caitlin Rose Murphy of Exeter, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, actuarial science and mathematics; Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Patrick Murphy of Exeter, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Mitchell James Manning of Fairmont, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Emma Niemeier of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Josie Jean Vyhnalek of Friend, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Brock Anthony Godown of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Koby Head of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Riley Thomas Hiatt of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Lauryn Monteforte of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and management; Jake Nichols of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Macy Scott of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Rhiannon Rose Shaner of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Jake Stoner of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Randy Rafert of Gresham, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and accounting; William Wilton of Gresham, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; and work-based learning (9-12); Kate Isabelle Bergen of Henderson, junior, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Odessa Ohrt of Henderson, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Harmon Marshall Perez of Henderson, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Gabrielle Marie Siebert of Henderson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); MaKenna Marie Clinch of Hordville, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate. Morgan Glodowski of Milligan, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science; Spencer Pribyl of Milligan, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Benjamin Lohrman of Osceola, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics; Ethan Yungdahl of Osceola, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Kira Pavlik of Rising City, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Andrew Alley of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Espen J. Avenson of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Clare Bierbaum of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Samuel William Briggs of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Caleb Christensen of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Kade Christensen of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Autumn Rose Fehlhafer of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Amber Richelle Gadeken of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology; Arden Rachel George of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Jarod M. Harris of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Dylan Charles Hiser of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Derek Holtorf of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Sarah Grace Kelle of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Clint Koetter of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Emma A. Kuss of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture; Garrett Isaac Kuss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Caleb Douglas Schulz Mohnike of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Claire Novak of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Kaylee Pekarek of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Jacob Michael Potratz of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Chase Prochnow of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Jason Stephen Rathbone of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Olivia Marie Reinert of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design; Isaac Christian Rolf of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Wade Oreall Slepicka of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Brady Victor Smith of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Erich Richard Stillahn of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management and marketing; Aryssa Two Crow of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Marlie Jo Voss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Jack Royce Yelden of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Madison Talbot Baker of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Ethan Peterson of Stromsburg, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Camron Ross Watson of Stromsburg, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Sterling Cloet of Sutton, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Tanna May Eggers of Sutton, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Dayvie Perrien of Sutton, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Gary Pekarek of Utica, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Wanyu Luo of Waco, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Andrew Jeffrey Wellman of Waco, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Drew Baldridge of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Erin Case of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Chase Collingham of York, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Keeley Conrad of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture; Shelby Lynn Crays of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Bryce John Danielson of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Jake Erwin of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Tom Erwin of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; John Esser of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Lilly Holthus of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Lauren Kaliff of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Cooper Koch of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Rylie Krause of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Jordan Lynn Minderman of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Matt Mittman of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Connor Nolan of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Eybrany Ocampo Alvarado of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Lauren Riley of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Mackenzie Tomono Roberts of York, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Bailey Robinson of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Jesus Manuel Rodriguez Jaime of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine; Jake Schmid of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Karlee Ann Seevers of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Garrett Joseph Snodgrass of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Noah Draper Stafursky of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Maxx Russell Troester of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Sydney Ann Woodruff of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management.