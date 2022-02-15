6,700-plus Huskers named to fall Deans’ List

LINCOLN -- More than 6,700 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
College of Architecture, 3.75; Interim Dean Sharon Kuska.
College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Pérez.
College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Interim Dean Christopher Marks.
Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
York area students named to the Deans’ List include: Andrew Michael Bell of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Grant Alan Bonifas of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; William Tanner Brandl of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Raina Lynn Cattau of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Emily Rose Donnell of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Paxtyn Jane Dummer of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and coaching; John Thomas Helzer of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Hailey Holliday of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Logan Krejdl of Aurora, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Arts in Intercollegiate Athletics Administration; Ryan Robert Marlatt of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, actuarial science; Helen Annette McClure of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Sydney Laine Meyer of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine; Tanner Lynn Ohlson of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Cole Cedric Oswald of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, undecided engineering; Courtney Oswald of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Jeremy Oswald of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Dalton Peters of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Allison Lynn Saddler of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Levi Joseph Schulze of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Colin Roy Thieszen of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Courtney Elizabeth Thompson of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, supply chain management; Levi James Vinkenberg of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Ellie Wanek, freshman of Aurora, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Jane Kimball Wanek of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Colby David Young of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Jackson Lee Bailey, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Logan Cast of Beaver Crossing, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Sarah Eberspacher of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Aly Timmerman of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Kendal Woodward of Beaver Crossing, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Kenzie Deprez of Benedict, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Xavier Richard Herman of Clarks, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Lincoln Kelley of Clarks, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Caitlin Rose Murphy of Exeter, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, actuarial science and mathematics; Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Patrick Murphy of Exeter, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Mitchell James Manning of Fairmont, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Emma Niemeier of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Josie Jean Vyhnalek of Friend, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Brock Anthony Godown of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Koby Head of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Riley Thomas Hiatt of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Lauryn Monteforte of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and management; Jake Nichols of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Macy Scott of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Rhiannon Rose Shaner of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Jake Stoner of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Randy Rafert of Gresham, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and accounting; William Wilton of Gresham, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; and work-based learning (9-12); Kate Isabelle Bergen of Henderson, junior, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Odessa Ohrt of Henderson, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Harmon Marshall Perez of Henderson, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Gabrielle Marie Siebert of Henderson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); MaKenna Marie Clinch of Hordville, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate. Morgan Glodowski of Milligan, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science; Spencer Pribyl of Milligan, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Benjamin Lohrman of Osceola, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics; Ethan Yungdahl of Osceola, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Kira Pavlik of Rising City, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Andrew Alley of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Espen J. Avenson of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Clare Bierbaum of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Samuel William Briggs of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Caleb Christensen of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Kade Christensen of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Autumn Rose Fehlhafer of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Amber Richelle Gadeken of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology; Arden Rachel George of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Jarod M. Harris of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Dylan Charles Hiser of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Derek Holtorf of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Sarah Grace Kelle of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Clint Koetter of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Emma A. Kuss of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture; Garrett Isaac Kuss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Caleb Douglas Schulz Mohnike of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Claire Novak of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Kaylee Pekarek of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Jacob Michael Potratz of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Chase Prochnow of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Jason Stephen Rathbone of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Olivia Marie Reinert of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design; Isaac Christian Rolf of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Wade Oreall Slepicka of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Brady Victor Smith of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Erich Richard Stillahn of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management and marketing; Aryssa Two Crow of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Marlie Jo Voss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Jack Royce Yelden of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Madison Talbot Baker of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Ethan Peterson of Stromsburg, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Camron Ross Watson of Stromsburg, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Sterling Cloet of Sutton, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Tanna May Eggers of Sutton, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Dayvie Perrien of Sutton, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Gary Pekarek of Utica, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Wanyu Luo of Waco, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Andrew Jeffrey Wellman of Waco, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Drew Baldridge of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Erin Case of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Chase Collingham of York, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Keeley Conrad of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture; Shelby Lynn Crays of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Bryce John Danielson of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Jake Erwin of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Tom Erwin of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; John Esser of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Lilly Holthus of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Lauren Kaliff of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Cooper Koch of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Rylie Krause of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Jordan Lynn Minderman of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Matt Mittman of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Connor Nolan of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Eybrany Ocampo Alvarado of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Lauren Riley of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Mackenzie Tomono Roberts of York, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Bailey Robinson of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Jesus Manuel Rodriguez Jaime of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine; Jake Schmid of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Karlee Ann Seevers of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Garrett Joseph Snodgrass of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Noah Draper Stafursky of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Maxx Russell Troester of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Sydney Ann Woodruff of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management.