$5 million bond issue for landfill expansion discussed with commissioners

YORK – In 1993, the City of York and York County formed the York Area Solid Waste Agency which created an interlocal effort toward maintaining and operating the landfill in York.

Now that a major landfill expansion project is needed, the York County Commissioners were given information this week about an upcoming $5 million bond issue that will be needed to add more cells and purchase a much needed tractor scraper.

Scott Keene from Piper/Sadler (the company assisting with the bonding) spoke with the county board during their regular meeting.

“As I’m sure you are aware, the landfill needs to open new cells, which will be about a $4 million project and a new tractor scraper that will be cost about $900,000,” Keene said to the commissioners. “The solid waste agency would issue the bonds, this would not just be on the county or just on the city.”

Keene added that while there is the backup plan for county and city property taxes to be used to cover shortfalls with such a project, that has never happened in the past and is not foreseen for the future.

“The landfill revenue has always been able to cover operations and debt service,” Keene said.