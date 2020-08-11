A 40-year-old Grand Island man was shot and killed by Grand Island police officers Monday night after police say he refused multiple commands to drop a large knife and charged at officers.
Americo C. Reyes Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. at 1115 E. Fifth St., which is near the intersection of Fifth and Lambert streets.
Police say officers were called to the scene to remove an out-of-control family member, who was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. One family member reported being assaulted and both family members wanted the man removed from the house.
The man allegedly was observed brandishing various objects as weapons inside the house. He then started to barricade the doors, closed the window coverings and turned off the lights.
“Officers standing outside by the back door were suddenly met with the male opening the door with a large knife in his hand,” according to a Grand Island Police Department news release. “Two different less lethal options were deployed with no adverse effects on him. The male was given multiple commands to drop the knife and when he charged at the officers, the officers used deadly force to stop the threat and save themselves from serious injury. Officers immediately attempted first aid while GIFD Paramedics and Fire Department responded to the scene. The male was pronounced dead at the scene when GIFD Paramedics arrived on scene.”
The next-of-kin was contacted and an autopsy has been ordered.
GIPD does not investigate its own officer-involved shootings. A request was made to the South Central Area Law Enforcement Services to conduct an independent investigation. Investigators with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department are leading the investigation, with the assistance of the Hastings Police Department, Kearney Police Department, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. The Hall County Attorney’s Office also is assisting with the investigation.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the decedent as well as the officers involved and their families,” the statement said. “This is a traumatic event for everyone involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.