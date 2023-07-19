YORK — “We have some bakers in the house,” proclaimed Carol Hofmann, a workshop instructor for this week’s 4-H cupcake decorating.

The York County Fair is only a couple of weeks away and 4-Hers have been practicing how to bake the best sweet treats that will be on exhibit for all eyes to see. Under the guidance of Hofmann, founder of Ruby Rose Cupcakes in Sutton, youth learned how to decorate several summer-themed cupcake designs.

The cupcakes included a beach design with “sandy” frosting with edible seashell sprinkles, an ocean design with teddy bear graham crackers floating on gummy ring floaties, a campfire with pretzel sticks and roasted marshmallows and everyone’s favorite, an “ice cream shake” cupcake topped with a cherry and sprinkles.

Hofmann began baking 33 years ago as a hobby and kept her family’s cabinets stocked with cupcakes of all flavors.

“I was always baking for my nieces and nephews and my kids, but it wasn’t a business,” said Hofmann. “ When COVID hit, I started baking cupcakes for essential workers in nursing homes, schools and banks, anyone who had gone the extra mile to take care of others during that time. Then, people began handing out my phone number and that’s how Ruby Rose Cupcakes was born. It was never planned.”

Hofmann has a little over 80 different cupcake and frosting combinations with salted caramel cupcakes being a fan favorite. Hoffman also makes homemade cotton candy, cookie cakes, stuffed cookies, specialty cakes, dipped pretzels and dipped Oreos.

Her experience earned the respect of 4-Hers Tuesday afternoon. She hopes the workshop sparked creativity through introducing the youth to different designs. The 4-Hers learned about the supplies used for cake decorating, how to use different tips including round tips, star tips, and leaf tips, and they learned how to make the perfect buttercream icing.

Hofmann said, “I wanted them to use their imagination and create a cupcake that is theirs, not a copy of mine, but whatever they want it to be.”

The cupcake decorating and the 150th York County Fair stepping stone workshop were the last workshops of the summer to prepare for the real deal come fair week. For exhibitor schedule of the York County Fair, yorkcountyfair.com/4-h-schedule-of-events.