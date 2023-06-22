YORK -- York County 4-H Summer Workshops are underway, offering hands-on learning for the youth entering their projects in the 150th York County Fair.

At the Sew-As-You-Go workshop this week, six youth picked up their sewing needles and made quilted table runners. Workshop volunteer Norma Moseley said, “Sewing is a lifelong skill, but because some kids don’t have a grandmother or an aunt to teach them, it’s the gone by the wayside.”

Moseley has lifelong experience as 4-H member herself growing up. She has also taught quilting classes for the Nebraska Arts Council for several years. Now, she is sharing her love of sewing through helping 4-H youth build new skills.

This is the first time 4-Her Annah Perdue has made a table runner for the fair. In previous years she has made quilts, pillows, and pajamas. Perdue said making a table runner is a cakewalk compared to previous projects. Perdue said, “Table runners are a good stepping stone if you want to make your own quilt someday.” The theme of her table runner is “old-time country” with various floral designs and plaid.

Another 4-Her, Karley Christian said she signed up for the workshop because she loves to sew. Sewing has become her favorite past time activity since inheriting her great grandmother’s sewing machine. One of her favorite memories is making a pillow and presenting it to her great grandmother who currently resides in a nursing home. This is Christian’s first year of making a table runner as well. She said, “I love the creativity you can put into it. You really can make it however you want with whatever patterns you want.”

In a little over a month, both Perdue and Christian’s sewing talents will be showcased at York the County Fair.

4-H Extension Educator Amanda Hackenkamp said all materials for the camp were donated by generous community members who believe in the future of 4-H and the life-long skills and values it instills in the Youth.

For those looking to join in on 4-H summer fun, upcoming workshops are The Picture Perfect Embroidery workshop (June 27), Embroider Your Way (June 28-29), Cupcake Decoration (July 18) and York County Fair 150th Stepping Stone (July 19).