YORK – A 36-year-old California man is facing two felony charges after being caught with 38 pounds of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop in York County.

Horacio Garcia-Farias of Tulare, California, appeared in York County District Court this past week, during which he pleaded not guilty to possession of more than one pound of marijuana and having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.

If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison per count.

The case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw Farias’ vehicle on Interstate 80, noting some issues with the license place and brake lights, as well as some traffic violations.

A traffic stop was initiated.

According to court documents, the trooper could see two very large, very full duffel bags in the third row seats, while he was speaking with Farias who was alone in the vehicle. It is also noted that the trooper found Farias to be quite nervous while they were having a conversation.

A consensual search was conducted and in the duffel bags, troopers found 38.6 pounds of marijuana.