35.28% of York County voters cast ballots in Primary Election

YORK – Typically, York County sees about 30% or less of registered voters actually going to the polls on election day (Primary or General) or by submitting early ballots.

All local voting records were shattered during the 2020 General Election when 71.32% of registered voters in York County turned out.

On Tuesday, May 10, for the Primary Election, 35.28% of York County’s registered voters cast ballots, according to the figures from the York County Clerk’s office.

According to figures provided by the York County Clerk’s office, there are currently 9,920 registered voters in the county.

Of that number, a total of 3,500 people voted.

Of the 3,500 people voting, 3,010 people voted on Tuesday, in person, on Election Day, May 10.

The number of York County registered voters who cast early ballots came in at 490.

For this Primary Election, 2,901 Republicans voted in York County; 398 Democrats cast ballots; 15 Libertarians voted; three members of the Legal Marijuana NOW party voted; and 183 non-partisans cast ballots.

