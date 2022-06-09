27th Leadership York class graduates

YORK -- At this year’s Leadership York graduation ceremony, 21 graduates were recognized for their community involvement and had the opportunity to listen to former state lawmaker Greg Adams talk about his time in the Legislature.

In order to graduate, each program participant had to complete nine months of training and touring of businesses of York County. They had 11 total sessions including the meet and greet and graduation ceremony. On the third Wednesday of every month, they met to discuss a range of topics like education, economic development, cultural diversity and media, law and legal issues, and more.

The ceremony began with Leadership Chairman Scott Koch welcoming the 27th class and Dr. Sue Crawford, administrator of the City of York, giving the invocation.

A meal was served, and Koch gave a warm introduction for Adams. Adams was a Wayne State College graduate where he received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. In 1975, Adams taught at York High School for 31 years and became chairman of the K-12 Social Studies Curriculum Committee. In 1986, Adams was elected to the city council. Ten years later, Adams was elected as York’s mayor. Following that in 2006, Adams was elected to the State Legislature from the 24th District. Adams was in the Unicameral for two terms where he was Chair of the Education Committee and was the Speaker of Legislature.

Adams spoke mostly about his time as a congressman and the lessons he learned. He spoke of the best leaders of the legislative body, noting how the best leaders are not those who talk a big game, but those who sit and hear what others have to say.

Adams said, “During my term, I typically found that the best leaders in the legislative body were those who sat back whether it was at committee meetings or the floor of the Legislature and they didn’t say anything and you wondered if they knew anything, but you know what? When they finally speak, when they finally get the microphone, when they finally shove their chair up to the table and say ‘I want to contribute,’ they know what they are talking about.”

The next point Adams discussed was how leaders know how to communicate what they already know. Adams made the graduates think of a teacher that they most respected. Those were the teachers that “can take something difficult and help you understand it.”

Adams then presented the third and fourth facets of leadership and those are having humility and integrity. Adams, serving in many different leadership positions over the years, knows that if one wants to lead people, they also have to lead by example through their own actions.

Adams said, “My first year as committee chair, we were fighting over school funding, and two senators from Omaha were filibustering my bill for eight hours. When the eighth hour struck, I filed a motion to shut off debate and move on to a vote. I had people in the lobby counting votes for me. There were going to be thumbs up through the glass meaning I had 33 votes and I could shut it down and we can move on. Then we voted and I got 32. A senator ran up to me and said, ‘I am sorry Greg, I changed my vote, are you mad at me?’ I said, ‘No I am not mad, but I don’t trust you anymore.’”

Adams concluded his speech explaining how “‘I’ has to become ‘we,’” and leaders can lead without earning people’s respect.

“You cannot lead if you haven’t earned people’s respect,” said Adams. “If you have knowledge of what you are doing, you gain respect. If you can communicate what you know, you gain respect. If you’re humble, you gain respect. If you care about something more than yourself, you gain respect. If people respect you, I didn’t say “like you,” if they respect you, they will follow you.”

The ceremony ended with graduates receiving their plaques and Grand Central Foods being recognized as Corporate Sponsor of the Year by Koch.