22-year-old gets probation after fleeing from police with an AR-15 assault rifle while intoxicated, in York

“The seriousness of this is not lost on anyone,” said David Michel, York County public defender. “This was very much not like him. He knows it was wrong and he must suffer the consequences. He’s been going to AA and programming. He has an employer, a farm owner who counts on him, and probation would allow him to continue his work and his treatment. We feel treatment would help him understand how dangerous this situation was. All the conditions recommended by probation would be carried out. He’s on his way to moving forward.”

“My actions were unacceptable,” Wells said. “I don’t want to put that kind of trouble on my family. I started treatment, I work 60 hours a week. I’m sorry for the trouble I caused for the police officers and I’m thankful I didn’t hurt anyone.”

“Regarding your criminal history, you have had a MIP, a DUI amended to reckless driving and you have a pending assault,” Judge Stecker said to Wels. “The nature of this offense is very serious. This was a flight with an AR-15 rifle, over 70 mph, you lost control and wrecked. To your credit, you started treatment and I think you’ve seen the ripple effect of your actions. Either get rid of your alcohol problem or you will have increased consequences.”