22-year-old gets probation after fleeing from police with an AR-15 assault rifle while intoxicated, in York

YORK –Jesse D. Wells, 22, of Friend has been sentenced to probation in a case involving his fleeing from police, at high speeds, while drunk, with an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle.
His sentence was pronounced this week by Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.
According to the affidavit filed with the county court, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of County Road P and County Road 10 in York County, at 11:22 p.m., on the report of a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
The deputies said they tried to wake the driver and when they did, “he put his vehicle in drive and began to flee,” according to court documents. The deputy advised he believed the driver could be intoxicated due to numerous open alcohol containers in the bed of the truck and the fact that the driver and sole occupant was unconscious.
The deputies, according to court documents, said the man had an AR-15 rifle inside the vehicle and the driver began driving in a field before entering the roadway. The driver – Wells – drove into and out of ditches along county roads and a pursuit began. The deputies reported erratic driving by Wells and speeds in excess of 70 mph.
The deputy requested assistance from the York Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol. “Just before deputies entered the city limits of York, they requested an officer from the police department utilize stop sticks to try and stop the vehicle. Stop sticks were not utilized as deputies were advised to terminate their pursuit.”
Meanwhile, an officer with the York Police Department had been listening to the radio traffic and was aware of what had been happening regarding the deputies with the sheriff’s department.
The police officer was in a cruiser at the intersection of East Nobes Road and South Delaware Avenue when he saw the fleeing vehicle pass by in excess of 50 mph in the 35 mph zone. He also noted that the vehicle’s passenger side headlight was out. He pulled out behind the vehicle in order to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle sped up and continued westbound on E. Nobes Road at a high rate of speed, swerving all over the roadway, according to court documents.
A second pursuit began.
The police officer said when they approached South Lincoln Avenue, the traffic light was red. The fleeing vehicle, the officer said, swerved around a stopped vehicle and went through the red light. He said the fleeing vehicle continued westbound on West Nobes Road and the officer followed at a safe distance. He said the fleeing vehicle was going 70 mph.
The police officer said the fleeing vehicle swerved around an uninvolved vehicle.
“At this time, the fleeing vehicle was swerving side to side in the roadway, almost going up the left-hand curb in the opposite land of travel. The driver continued westbound onto a gravel private driveway at 1411 West Nobes Road. The driveway had a raised section at the entrance. The fleeing vehicle’s rear end hit the raised section and the driver began to lose control. The fleeing vehicle went into the left-hand ditch and swerved in to the right-hand ditch. The vehicle continued in the right-hand ditch before the driver lost control. The vehicle then turned onto the driver’s side before spinning 180 degrees. The vehicle then reversed and collided with a tree and was stuck.”
At that time, the pursuing officer, the two sheriff’s deputies, a state patrol trooper and two police officers were on the scene.
The pursuing officer “gave the driver clear and concise commands to show their hands and to exit the vehicle. The driver could not exit through the driver’s door due to damage and debris in the area,” the officer’s affidavit says. “I instructed the driver to exit the vehicle through the passenger side and keep their hands visible. The driver complied with these commands. Once the driver exited, I instructed him to walk into the driveway, with his hands up and face away from me. The driver complied with these commands.”
Handcuffs were placed on Wells and the police officer said Wells had watery bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred. It was also noted that they detected the odor of alcohol on his person.
A field test was administered and it was determined that Wells was intoxicated.
Court documents indicate that investigators found, inside the vehicle, two firearms – an American Tactical multi-caliber AR-15 and a Ruger 10/22 tactical rifle. They said they also located an open plastic jug of alcoholic beverage.
This week, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court, “This is a very serious crime for a man at such a young age. Mixing drugs and weapons can have a devastating effect. The court needs to impress him with how serious that combination can be. The post-sentence report seems to open the door for probation; the state is not opposed if there is treatment and behavioral programming.”
“The seriousness of this is not lost on anyone,” said David Michel, York County public defender. “This was very much not like him. He knows it was wrong and he must suffer the consequences. He’s been going to AA and programming. He has an employer, a farm owner who counts on him, and probation would allow him to continue his work and his treatment. We feel treatment would help him understand how dangerous this situation was. All the conditions recommended by probation would be carried out. He’s on his way to moving forward.”
“My actions were unacceptable,” Wells said. “I don’t want to put that kind of trouble on my family. I started treatment, I work 60 hours a week. I’m sorry for the trouble I caused for the police officers and I’m thankful I didn’t hurt anyone.”
“Regarding your criminal history, you have had a MIP, a DUI amended to reckless driving and you have a pending assault,” Judge Stecker said to Wels. “The nature of this offense is very serious. This was a flight with an AR-15 rifle, over 70 mph, you lost control and wrecked. To your credit, you started treatment and I think you’ve seen the ripple effect of your actions. Either get rid of your alcohol problem or you will have increased consequences.”
Wells was sentenced to three years of probation and fined $500. He cannot possess or own a firearm. He must attend an intensive outpatient treatment program. His driver’s license was suspended for 60 days. He was also sentenced to three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.