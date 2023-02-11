Editor's note: Each February, the York News-Times publishes our Bridal Edition, featuring weddings that took place in our coverage area in the last year. This is a story about one of those beautiful moments.

I Am Yours

“I been lost, I been found, but I know I am now, I am yours. I am yours, now and always. Wouldn’t dream to be anything more. Still can’t believe it when you say you are mine and I am yours.”

Those were the words sung during Katie and Spencer Stream’s first dance as husband and wife, the night they tied the knot, on June 18, 2022.

The wedding ceremony and reception were held at the Holthus Convention Center in York.

“My wedding day was truly the best day of my life,” Katie said, looking back on that beautiful summer day. “We had nearly 250 people come to celebrate with us and the space was so accommodating for everyone. Back in 2015, my fiancé and I went to a wedding there and I knew from then on I wanted my wedding there too. I am so glad we chose it. All the staff were amazing to work with throughout the whole process and they made everything so easy. The space is so big and fit all of us for the day before while we were decorating and on the day of when we were getting ready. The convention center is big and open and practically a blank canvas for me to build all the decorations for the ceremony, cocktail hour and reception.”

The couple, their family and friends did the decorating themselves – they were amply assisted by coordinator Aubrey Walkowiak.

The couple chose navy, light pink and white for their colors. They had greenery (mostly eucalyptus) incorporated into a lot of the décor as well. The florist was Meg Kathleen Designs.

The bride incorporated the tradition of “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue” into the ceremony as well. The “something old” was her grandmother’s necklace; “something new” was her perfume; “something borrowed” was a friend’s bracelet; and “something blue” was a ring given to her by her mother-in-law.

The couple also had a memorial table with items in memory of loved ones.

Another special memorial was a stone engraved with the name of the bride’s grandmother who had passed away after the couple got engaged. The bride said, “My bridesmaid and best friend had it engraved and it sat outside the convention center, which was very special to me as it made me feel like she was with me on my wedding day.”

The whole day was captured by photographer Brittany McCoy and videographer Averie Frye.

During the reception, JW’s Catering of York served a dinner featuring pork cutlets, chicken marsala, loaded mashed potatoes, salad and dinner rolls. The cake was provided by Cakes by Tiffany.

“Our amazing family and friends who helped through the whole process made the day so extra special,” Katie said. “From the time I got engaged, through all two years of wedding planning, to the day before when we set everything up and then on our wedding day . . . everything was perfect. Weddings are a big team effort and I’m so glad I had amazing people by our side.”

Everyone danced the night away and the couple’s special song performed by artist Andy Grammer resonated in everyone’s minds – “I been lost, I been found, but I know I am now, I am yours.”

Details

Parents: Paul and Milissa Wiles of Seward and Scott and Deb Stream of Lincoln

Ceremony location: Holthus Convention Center

Reception location: Holthus Convention Center

Photographer: Brittany McCoy

Coordinator: Aubrey Walkowiak

Videographer: Averie Frye

Florist: Meg Kathleen Designs

Caterer: JW’s Catering

Cake/desserts: Cakes by Tiffany

Bride’s dress: Allure Bride from A Bridal Isle

Bridesmaid’s dresses: Azazie

Men’s attire: Gary Michael’s

Invitations and programs: Truly Engaging by Magnet Street