Editor's note: Each February, the York News-Times publishes our Bridal Edition, featuring weddings that took place in our coverage area in the last year. This is a story about one of those beautiful moments.

A classic, vintage wedding to remember

Erin and Jacob Choquette’s wedding on June 25, 2022, was one that held many cherished moments, a classic/vintage vibe and personal interaction with all their guests.

They chose a color palette of white, black, gold, green and cognac, which was prevalent throughout their special day.

In preparation of wedding day, the bridesmaids stayed with the bride at her parents’ home in York while the groom and the groomsmen stayed at the B&B on Sixth in York. The two sides of the wedding party got ready in their respective places and the entire group returned to the Bed and Breakfast on Sunday morning for breakfast.

The wedding ceremony was at the historic and beautiful St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in York. The traditional wedding was made even more special by the father of the bride and her sister singing the communion song during the ceremony.

And prior to the wedding, the bride had a very special moment with her grandfather. Erin explained, “My grandpa gifted me a coat of my grandma’s after she passed in July of 2021. I did a first look with him wearing her coat.”

Following the ceremony, everyone went to the historic and recently restored York City Auditorium for the reception.

The main floor of the city auditorium was completely transformed with beautiful black chairs, round tables with white linens, hundreds of strings of lights, floating candles, hanging glass orbs, candelabras, table greenery, hanging greenery, clear and gold glassware. The soft lighting certainly set a romantic mood.

“I grew up going to wedding receptions at the city auditorium, so I’ve known forever that this is the place I would want my wedding reception and Jake agreed it was the perfect place for us,” the bride said.

As a really special treat, the couple had the York Area Children’s Museum (which is located on the south side of the auditorium) opened and staffed with local high school students so the little guests could have a memorable time of their own. Erin said, “Our families still bring up how much they loved that for their littles every time we see them!”

Following dinner and cake cutting, the couple arranged for special one-on-one moments with their guests – they took a picture with each table (which they said they are so happy about doing); the bride and groom bartended for 20 minutes and handed out signature drinks (the groom poured Captain Cokes and the bride served a mix pink lemonade, beer and vodka); and they treated everyone to something quite unexpected.

“We selected about 10 people to put on inflatable suits (sumo wrestlers, a baby, a pirate, a clown, etc.) and had them run out to polka music,” the bride said. “It was a blast!”

One of the best moments was their first dance, to “Heart’s Content” by Brandi Carlile.

“It’s our dance in the kitchen song,” said the bride. “We’ve both always loved how unique it is.”

Unique and special, just like the couple and their beautiful, vintage and classic wedding.

Details

Parents: Dan and Kay Malleck of York, Kerwin Choquette of Minden and Stacy Choquette of Minden

Ceremony location: St. Joseph Catholic Church, York

Reception location: York City Auditorium

Photographer: Tayloruth Photography and Videography

Florist: Peterson’s Petal Company

Caterer: JW’s Catering, York

Cake: Liz’s Sweet Stuff Bakery and Market, Seward

DJ: Complete Weddings & Events

Candelabras: Jenny Conrad

Lights and hanging glass orbs: Peterson’s Petal Company

Transportation: Elite Party Buses

Bride’s dress: Bridal Extraordinaire, Shawnee, Kansas

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Revelry

Men’s attire: Emsud’s Clothiers

Invitations and programs: Minted

Special kids’ zone: York Children’s Museum

Lodging: B&B on Sixth, York