Editor's note: Each February, the York News-Times publishes our Bridal Edition, featuring weddings that took place in our coverage area in the last year. This is a story about one of those beautiful moments.

Love to last through all stages of life

Dylan and Emily Obermier of York have certainly found a love that will last through all stages of life and they celebrated that love in grand style as they were married in Yok County on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Emily is the oldest of nine kids in a family from Iowa, “so with my large family coming in from out of state, it was very important to me to have a place they could stay the weekend of the wedding that would feel like home but still be able to hold such a large group. B&B On Sixth, owned by Doreen Luethje, was perfect. All eight of my younger siblings and my parents were able to stay there, and the bridesmaids were all able to stay together in the upper floor suite. It was the perfect place for the whole family to get ready the morning of the wedding. Our hairstylists and make-up artists came to us and set up their work stations in the bathrooms. It was so nice not to have to go somewhere. Doreen cooked a great breakfast for everyone that far surpassed anything we would have been served at a hotel. It was also a beautiful location for Dylan and I to take our ‘first look’ photos on our cold November day when we were wanting to minimize time spent outside. Months later, my mom is still talking about how much she liked the set-up and the time spent together at the B&B.”

The bride was stunning in a one-of-a-kind dress paired with a custom-made fringed veil. “I have never been to a wedding where the bride had a unique, fringed veil, and it fit my personality and the overall décor’ and theme of our wedding perfectly.”

The couple’s color theme incorporated multiple hues, all on the terracotta spectrum. The bridesmaids’ dresses were all different colors that still tied together stunningly with the addition of fall flower and pampas grass bouquets. The groom and groomsmen were dressed in neutral rich brown suit jackets to offset the vibrant bridesmaid dresses.

Oh, the bride also mentioned the couple’s beloved Golden Retriever, Peach, was also welcomed to the B&B for photos before the wedding took place.

Then the couple was married just down the street at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Following the ceremony, everyone made their way to the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction for the reception.

“Stone Creek was the only venue we even considered because I knew immediately that this was where I wanted to have it,” the bride said. “The interior is unbeatable and because it is so unique and beautiful inside, we were able to do less decorating and spend more time focusing on other aspects of our day, which was a huge plus for us. To further simplify the decorating, we rented most of our décor from Make My Day rentals in Benedict. Our priorities were to have fun and not over-burden ourselves with a lot of décor to set up, tear down and then sit in storage or have to try to get rid of it.”

To entertain the kids before dinner, the couple had personalized wedding-themed coloring placemats and boxes of crayons.

The guests dined on ribeye steaks, chicken, baby red potatoes, salad and more from JW’s Catering. They also enjoyed a large pegboard doughnut wall that held old-fashioned, maple glazed, chocolate glazed and traditional glazed doughnuts from Daylight Donuts.

Capping off a wonderful day was the couple’s very special first dance.

“Our song was ‘Grow Old With Me’ by Sunny Sweeney,” the bride said. “We chose it because the lyrics focus on the love we will have for each other throughout all stages of life, not just the ‘young love’ phase.”

And they certainly will remember those lyrics as theirs is a love to last throughout all their life.

Details

Parents: Russ and Jenny Obermier of York and Matthew and Angie Putze of Moville, Iowa

Location of ceremony: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, York

Location of reception: Stone Creek Event Center

Photographer: In Laura’s Lens (Laura Oswald of Aurora)

Florist: Geneva Floral, Geneva

Caterer: JW’s Catering, York

Cake/desserts: Cake from Once Upon A Cake in Utica and doughnuts from Daylight Donuts

DJ: Alex Schafer

Décor: Make My Day Rentals, Benedict

Transportation: Party bus from Primetime of Nebraska, Lincoln

Bride’s dress: White and Ivory Bridal, Lincoln

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Azazie

Lodging and location for getting ready/taking pre-wedding photos: B&B on Sixth, York

Men’s attires: Western Edge, York

Bridal party hair: Sarah Edwards (Halo Salon, Polk) and Karlie Walkup

Bridal party make-up: Jenna Wurtz and Alisha Tennison from Impulse Salon in York

Koozies and popcorn/snack bags: Rustic Dry Goods, York

Popcorn snack bar: Goody Pop, York