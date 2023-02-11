Editor's note: Each February, the York News-Times publishes our Bridal Edition, featuring weddings that took place in our coverage area in the last year. This is a story about one of those beautiful moments.

Love as bright as sunflowers

It was an incredible early autumn day -- full of light, laughter and love -- as Dawson and Hailey Tietmeyer became a married couple on September 3, 2022.

The couple chose the sunflower as the theme for their wedding, as well as the feel of being at home, on the farm, around nature and family.

So it only made sense for the ceremony to take place at Wessels Living History Farm.

“Out at Wessels, they had patches of sunflowers, which was our main theme,” Dawson said. “So having them around us, to be able to use them and take photos was great.

“We both always wanted to get married outside with a rustic barn; the whole church ceremony just wasn’t for us,” Dawson explained. “It was also a very beautiful place to get married. We chose our decorations by starting with our sunflowers, adding in the colors of navy and maroon, and going with the rustic theme.”

The bride incorporated the “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue” tradition into the day. “Something old” was her grandma’s necklace; “something new” was her wedding dress; “something borrowed” was her veil; and “something blue” was a blue ribbon.

After the ceremony, everyone went to the Cornerstone Event Center at the York County Fairgrounds for the reception.

After dinner, the couple had their first dance to “I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven” by Nate Smith. “We both felt that it represented us perfectly throughout our relationship. That we also found the one person in life that we have been looking for, someone that will take a bad day and make it into a great day – that there will never be a dull moment in life,” the groom said.

And Dawson added one other special nuance to their wonderful day. “Hailey and I started dating in high school our sophomore year and being together so long and then being able to tie the knot was unbelievable. Being able to call ourselves high school sweethearts was just icing on the cake. Being able to finally call each other husband and wife is the best thing to happen to me in my life.”

Details:

Parents: Chris and Angie Tietmeyer of York, Deb Shanahan and Jesse Richards of York, Ken and Polly Eggli of York

Ceremony location: Wessels Living History Farm, York

Reception location: Cornerstone Event Center, York County Fairgrounds

Photographers: Camery Nielsen and Donovan Stewart

Florist: Peterson’s Petal Company

Caterer: JW’s Catering, York

Cake: Christy Richters

D.J.: Complete Weddings & Events

Decorators: Dawson and Hailey Tietmeyer, Chris and Angie Tietmeyer, Deb Shanahan, Creighton and Andrea Hoebelheinrich, Bryce and Sami Allen, Karter Watson, Dayjah Kissler, Connor Bartels and Stephanie Manwarren

Bride’s dress: Roxi’s Elegant Bridal, Norfolk

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Roxi’s Elegant Bridal, Norfolk

Men’s attire: Western Edge, York