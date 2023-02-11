Editor's note: Each February, the York News-Times publishes our Bridal Edition, featuring weddings that took place in our coverage area in the last year. This is a story about one of those beautiful moments.

A wedding the way they wanted

Dalton and Kate Mogul were married on January 8, 2022 – and it was a beautiful, unique wedding exactly the way they wanted.

They chose to have the ceremony earlier in the day to be immediately followed by the reception – all at the Holthus Convention Center.

“To be able to have the ceremony at the front of the Holthus was the best,” Dalton said. “It ended up being a beautiful January day with lots of sunlight and it made the wedding area and reception area really pop.

“We were able to have a complete wedding with a ceremony, food and dancing in about six hours,” he said. “We just wanted out wedding to have as little wait time as possible. The food was served immediately following the ceremony. We had about 45 minutes of photos and then we had introductions and cake cutting. Right after that, we moved through speeches and first dances. In just under four hours, we had done every traditional element and were able to just socialize and party.

“The venue and décor were a focal point of our wedding,” Dalton continued. “Again, we wanted a truly intimate feel. We decided to shrink down the convention center to create a smaller venue. After that, we created a space to make everyone converse.

“That’s where our food set-up came into play,” he explained. “We had five wooden spools in the reception area, which also served as anchors for strings of lights. The spools were spread out like a circus tent, with the highest pole being in the middle and then the others being shorter in each corner. All of this was handmade by my dad, Jeff Mogul. I drew up the idea for him one day – he told he would get it done. I never had any doubles and he truly pulled it off.”

Immediately after the ceremony, at 2:30 p.m., guests entered the festive reception area to find the different appetizer stations for their perusing. Different stations had different options – salad on a stick displays, fruit platters, homemade tortilla chips and queso, boneless wings with four different dipping sauces, barbecued meatballs, shrimp cocktail, cheesesteak sliders, steamed and fried ravioli with pesto as well as marinara, spinach artichoke dip and fresh vegetable crudités.

“We went with a rustic feel,” Dalton said. “The color scheme was brown, dark green and cream. We tried to include as much wood and greens into our decorations as possible. The highlight was the wooden spools. They served as anchors for our circus-tent style lighting as well as the tables for our appetizers. This made everyone get up and move which created lots of conversations and no congestion in a major food area. It was a hit!”

“We loved how involved our whole family was in the planning and execution of our wedding,” Kate said. “Dalton’s brother was the wedding DJ; Dalton’s dad helped make the major décor pieces; our sister-in-law’s brother was our photographer; and the rest of the family was super involved in set-up and planning.”

They embraced the “something old, new, borrowed and blue” tradition. “Something old” was a cake knife passed down in the groom’s family. “Something new” was a pair of earrings the bride was given by her father. “Something borrowed” was the bride’s grandmother’s handkerchief. And the bride’s shoes were blue.

Their first dance was to “Coming Home” by Leon Bridges. “We both cherish old music, specifically soul music. This song has a classic feel,” the groom said. “It has heartfelt lyrics that provide a story about unconditional love. Every day, I want to come home and see Kate and she says the same for me. This song just encompasses that feel.”

Looking back on their day, Dalton said, “We loved the timing our wedding. We started the ceremony at 2 p.m., which lasted about 30 minutes and we started our reception right away afterwards. This afternoon wedding was perfect so we could have the appetizers and social hour we wanted, have an awesome dance party and still have a nice evening to reminisce on the day and not have it get so late. It really worked out for everyone.”

Details

Parents: Jeff and Cheryl Mogul of York and Joe and Sara Erwin of York

Ceremony location: Holthus Convention Center

Reception location: Holthus Convention Center

Photographer: Stephen Yamber

Videographer: Malachi Coppinger

Florist: Peterson’s Petals, York

Caterer: JW’s Catering, York

D.J.: The Music Mogul, Conner Mogul, York

Decorator: Jenny Conrad

Bride’s dress: Adorned Bridal, Lincoln

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Dress Envy

Men’s attire: The Western Edge, York