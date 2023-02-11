Editor's note: Each February, the York News-Times publishes our Bridal Edition, featuring weddings that took place in our coverage area in the last year. This is a story about one of those beautiful moments.

A winter wonderland

The theme for the wedding of Brett and Tyra Hofferber was A Winter Wonderland – and they certainly achieved that sentiment as well honoring their love for the outdoors.

The couple decided to get married on Dec. 17, 2022, with actual hopes of seeing snow on the ground when the day rolled around. While there was only a hint of snow, the temperature was at freezing that day and they were surrounded by all things winter as they chose to take their vows outdoors, in the courtyard, at Stone Creek Event Center.

“What really made our wedding unique was the fact we got married outside, in the middle of December!” exclaimed the bride. “It was only 34 degrees at the time of the ceremony, but everyone powered through it to help make our day special. I didn’t not wear a coat or shawl and we all embraced the cold. It was awesome!

“We love Stone Creek!” she continued. “We instantly knew it was the place for us when we toured back in 2021. Sarah Naber and all the other staff there were so willing to go above and beyond to make our day extra special. We felt very taken care of at Stone Creek and highly recommend it to everyone!

“Our theme of winter wonderland included snowflakes, fresh greenery, cranberries, wooden accents, glitter, and reds and greens everywhere. We wanted it to feel very magical and cozy. The wooden interior at Stone Creek was perfect for this. Brett and I love the winter time and we knew from the beginning we wanted to get married, in the winter, in order to be outside for our ceremony.

“As for the decorations, Make My Day hung dozens of snowflakes from the ceiling for us and brought in other beautiful decorations that helped make our wedding extra magical. We got several compliments on how gorgeous all the decorations were. I know we, personally, could not stop staring at the snowflakes and lights hung from the ceiling. It helped the day feel so magical.

“The rest of our décor was hand-selected and arranged by me, my mom and grandmother,” she said. “They spent a lot of time coming up with cute and personalized ideas to make each table unique and different from the other. We put a lot of time and thought into every detail. We wanted it to be a winter wonderland we feel like we definitely achieved our goal.”

Following dinner, the cake table certainly displayed who the bride and groom are. “We wanted to honor our shared love for the outdoors and adventure,” the bride said. “Brett is an archeologist, so we had a groom’s cake made to have chocolate bones and tools on it to mimic an archeological dig site. Our wedding cake also had mountains and trees all over it, to highlight our love for the outdoors. All of our décor also highlighted this as well. We really wanted to highlights things that we enjoy doing together as a couple, throughout our wedding.”

The couple had a remembrance table of pictures of relatives and friends who had passed, as well.

“All the love and support we got from our friends and family members made the entire day so special,” she said. “So many of our family members went above and beyond to make it extra special. We wanted a winter wonderland and that’s absolutely what we had.”

Details:

Parents: Marc and Torrie Reardon of St. Edward and Patty and Tim Hofferber of Lincoln

Ceremony location: Stone Creek Event Center

Reception location: Stone Creek Event Center

Photographer: Bob DeHart

Videographer: Malachi Coppinger

Florist: Geneva Floral, Geneva

Caterer: JW’s Catering, York

Cake: Grandmother and mother of the bride

D.J.: The Music Mogul, Conner Mogul, York

Decorator: Make My Day of Benedict

Bride’s dress: Bridal Isle in Loomis

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Bridal Isle in Loomis and David’s Bridal

Men’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse