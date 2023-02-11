Editor's note: Each February, the York News-Times publishes our Bridal Edition, featuring weddings that took place in our coverage area in the last year. This is a story about one of those beautiful moments.

Autumn with the Aufenkamps

Autumn was the perfect time Austin and Alyse Aufenkamp to be married, as they incorporated that magical time of year into so many aspects of their special day with colors, being outdoors and so much more.

They also incorporated many movie-themed moments, decorations and ideas into what was a magical moment for them and their guests.

Not only was it important to the couple to create special interactive activities for everyone there, but they also wanted to make special keepsakes and decorations no one would forget.

The couple from Lincoln was married on Oct. 29, 2022. They chose Stone Creek Event Center as the location of their ceremony and reception.

“We chose Stone Creek because we greatly enjoyed our first visit and they had a fall date available,” Alyse said. “We reached out to a number of venues and Stone Creek truly just fit our vibe. We loved all the wood, the door opening for the bride, the new bridal suite and how wide open it was.”

They were married outdoors in the courtyard with their wedding party dressed in fall-themed colors and décor to match. “The theme for our wedding was fall – we used lots of orange, brown, yellows and greens. We also had pumpkins, mums, pampas grass, etc. We also incorporated a lot of movies, mainly ‘Harry Potter’ and Disney touches. Our introduction music to the ceremony included ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ and more.

“Gracie, one of our flower girls, pulled a white wagon with our other little flower girl, Sloane, cuddled inside. Gracie’s other hand threw pedals from her white fanny pack around her waist. They were just so adorable.”

During the ceremony, the couple performed “The Unbreakable Vow,” with the bride saying, “If you know Harry Potter, you get it.”

During the sand ceremony, the song, “You’ve Got A Friend in Me,” was played and their two Godmothers provided readings.

“Our guests were given mini bubble wands and our three ring bearers used bubble guns right after we kissed, as we walked back down the aisle,” the bride recalled. “It created a beautiful moment.”

“Austin and I made a number of decorations and gifts,” Alyse said. “Some items included our shotski board, signs, Father of the Groom socks and Hammer Board, bridesmaids’ hangers, the groomsmen’s Top Gun T-shirts and much more.” They also had cups, koozies and dog treats for guests to take home.

“Our sign-in board was a large Disney castle and guests dropped hearts with their names on them, into the castle,” the bride said. “Our card box was a large white mailbox with our names and hands – something from the Disney movie, “Up.”

While the wedding party went on a hayrack ride, the guests played the “Beat The Clock” game – all the questions were about the couple, their relationship and things they love. The bride said it was fun for the guests to see how well they knew the bride and groom.

Guests also enjoyed the couple’s signature drinks, which were the names of their dogs – Draco and Willow. Both drinks were Harry Potter-themed, with Draco being Butterbeer and Willow being Patronus Punch.

All the centerpieces and side table bouquets were made by the bride and her friend, Sierra. They also made the boutonnieres, bouquets and corsages.

During the reception, they had a kids’ table with gummy worms, suckers, coloring pages, foam door hangers and glow sticks.

There was also the opportunity for guests to fill out “Date Night idea” cards, which the couple loved reading after the wedding.

“I am an elementary teacher and I had my students provide ‘Marriage Advice,’” Alyse said. “I put this in a book to share with the guests.”

As the guests made their way to the buffet lines, they stopped in front of a backdrop where they had their photos taken with the happy couple. The bride said “it was a special one-on-one moment we could have with everyone.”

Following a roast beef/chicken marsala dinner prepared by JW’s Catering, there was a scavenger hunt during which the wedding party gathered items from the guests. The bride explained that “all statements and items pertained to our relationship and it helped us go on our honeymoon to Vegas.”

The couple danced to the Luke Combs song, “Better Together,” which the bride said has been their song since it first came out. “We think of each other when we hear it and tear up.

“During the reception, not only did I have a dance with my amazing father, I also danced with my mother. She is my best friend and I know both now and years down the road, I’ll greatly appreciate those three minutes with just my mother on our wedding day.”

The guests enjoyed a wedding cake made by Eilene Westwood Fox, as well as a two-tiered groom’s cake that was Harry Potter-themed.

Conner Mogul of York provided DJ services and accommodated song request cards sent in by the guests prior to the wedding.

Late in the night, the bride said the remaining guests played “The Shoe Game” and dined on JW’s pizza.

All the while, there were cool artist’s works on display, keeping with the movie theme – one was a painting of the couple, along with their two dogs, standing in front of both the Hogwarts Castle and Cinderella’s Castle.

These also accompanied a “generations of love” display that included their parents’ and grandparents’ wedding photos.

It was a beautiful day with lots of love and thoughtful moments created by the couple with the intent – and result – being to have memories that last a lifetime.

Details

Parents: Troy and Shelly Menghini of Lincoln and Paul and Sheryl Aufenkamp of Burr

Ceremony location: Stone Creek Event Center

Reception location: Stone Creek Event Center

Photographer: Bekah Scout, O’Neill

Rings: Kay Jewelers

Make-up: Christine Serrano

Hair: Brittany Novotny

Nails: Sapa Nails

Picture slideshow: Jess Clough

Officiant: James Lindberg

Rentals of some décor: Hillcrest Wedding Décor Rentals, Seward

Videographer: Bekah Scout

Caterer: JW’s Catering, York

Cake/desserts: Country Sensations, Eilene Westwood Fox

DJ: The Music Mogul, Conner Mogul

Dress: Dream Dress Express

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Azazie

Men’s attire: Tip Top Tux

Programs: Pioneer Printing