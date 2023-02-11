Editor's note: Each February, the York News-Times publishes our Bridal Edition, featuring weddings that took place in our coverage area in the last year. This is a story about one of those beautiful moments.

“You and I are a lifetime”

August 13, 2022 was a beautiful summer day as Karlee and Alex Dubas said, “I do” in York, and realized through the words of a special song, “Some people in your life come and go as time passes but you and I are a lifetime.”

“We were married surrounded by a ton of family and friends,” Karlee said about the ceremony held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in York.

“Between the ceremony and reception we were able to go over to the York Country Club for a few beverages and we got some great pictures out there. The Dubas side of the family is Polish so we loved having a polka band come in during cocktail hour to entertain guests while we were taking pictures.”

Then everyone headed to the Holthus Convention Center where the reception was held.

Karlee had great things to say about the people and businesses who helped make their day so special.

“We went to North Printing and Office Supply, for them to print the ceremony programs and thank you cards for the reception tables – they turned out great! Our color scheme was back and white gold and greenery accents and I was so happy with the results – we can’t thank Jenny Conrad enough for her hard work making my decoration vision come to life. There were many others who helped us out on our big day, who were so amazing – they made every detail so perfect and would 100% do it all over again!

“Oh my gosh, I cannot say enough how great Jenny (Conrad) was to us! We had a huge wedding with many tables so setting up probably twice as long as it should have but it was so beautiful!” the bride said. “I wanted black, gold and greenery for decorations. I also love the look of candles so they were everywhere. I went to Jenny with a few pictures but also didn’t really know how to tie everything together and she was spot on with everything. I’d say our theme was modern and elegant – after everything was set up, those words are what came to our minds! I loved seeing the gold and greenery pop next to the black tablecloths! We somehow squeezed in 46 tables into the Holthus Convention Center and still had breathing room and plenty of space for a dance floor!

“Something unique about our wedding I absolutely loved was having photos of us together, displayed at every table,” Karlee said. “We chose to use old photos from the beginning of our relationship to the current day. It was so fun looking at all of them on the tables and remembering so many wonderful memories over the years!

“JW’s Catering’s food is so good,” the bride said. “It was tough to choose a menu because the options were too good. We had salad on a stick, fried, chicken roast beef, mac ‘n cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls.”

For their first dance, the couple chose the song, “Lifetime” by Justin Bieber. “When we were in the year-and-a-half timeframe of wedding planning and would be driving back home to see family, I had a playlist made of potential first dance songs. We went back and forth for a while but kept coming back to this one,” Karlee said. “We take the message of the song as some people in your life come and go as time passes but you and I are a lifetime. Like many couples, we’ve been through a lot over the past seven years, so it just seemed right to have that song. Of course, as it played, we both got emotional at our wedding – I think for both of us that made it all seem real.

“We had such a big wedding that was truly filled with everyone we love,” Karlee said further. “Coming off the pandemic and seeing so many people we hadn’t seen in a while was super special to us! All our families kind of kmew each other so I think many people enjoyed having that time to get together and catch up . . . and give big hugs! Alex and I have been together for a while so being able to take that next step in our relationship was so special. There’s not one thing we would change about our special day!”

Details:

Parents: Steve and Michelle Dubas of Stromsburg and Josh and Jessica Stenger of York and Amanda Mickey of Stromsburg

Location of ceremony: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Location of reception: Holthus Convention Center

Photographer: Rachel Blankenship

Florist: The Old Homestead, Aurora

Caterer: JW’s Catering, York

Cake: Wildflower Pastries, Columbus

D.J.: Complete Weddings & Events

Decorator: Jenny Conrad

Transportation: Tonniges Chevrolet, Osceola

Bride’s dress: Blush Bridal, Lincoln

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Baltic Born

Men’s attire: Emsuds Clothiers, Lincoln

Invitations: Minted

Programs: North Printing and Office Supply, York