YORK -- York County Public Transportation and York County Aging Services have received a new van in an effort of York community leaders coming together.

Nine months of data from July 2021 to April of 2022 was collected through health questionnaires taken by patients at the York Medical Clinic. This was part of a combined project with York Medical Clinic, Four Corners Health Department and York General Hospital. The questionnaire touched on focus area groups including transportation, finances, food uncertainties and behavioral health.

Laura McDougall, executive director of Four Corners Health Department, said the data was collected by Tresa Worster, a public health nurse at Four Corners. “We recognized a lot of people in York did not have adequate transportation,” said McDougall. “In September of 2021, we received well over 1,000 filled-out questionnaires and of those people, 34% did not have adequate transportation to appointments, grocery stores or work. We asked ourselves, ‘how can we meet the medical needs of our community?’”

A focus group was then assembled to discuss the issue in April of 2022. This group was made of individuals from Four Corners Health department, York Medical Clinic, York County Public Transportation, York County Health Coalition, York County Commissioners, York General Hospital, City of York, York Fire Department, Veterans Service Office, York Chamber of Commerce, York Economic Development and the York County Sheriff’s Office.

In an effort to help the transportation barrier of York County residents and the aging population, but also support existing services, the group decided to support York County Public Transportation and York County Aging Services.

Four Corners public health nurse Barb Koester said, “Transportation has been an important service offered by the county for years. It’s a need that people will need for a lifetime. ”

Lori Byers, York County Aging Services director, said their vehicles were not reliable for transportation. “At times, we’ve had to cancel rides because we did have an available bus or van because they were either in the shop or on route,” said Byers.

On average, they give over 900 rides a month and a third of the rides are for health-related services.

“Our people needed access to health care,” said Byers. “We needed a better vehicle that we could take in and out of town. There are many people who are still affected by long term COVID symptoms and are seeking transportation services to go to appointments.”

On September 9, 2022, The York County Commissioners approved the purchase of a new vehicle for York County Public Transportation and York County Aging Services with the use of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. It is a 2022 Pacifica Van that will be used to transport people to health care services, local grocery stores, work and other miscellaneous.

York County Public Transportation provides services on a first come, first serve basis. Byers said, “We tell people as soon as they have their appointments scheduled, call us.”

They transport all ages, all abilities and for any purpose. Door-to-door assistance is available. Out of town, Saturday and holiday rides require a minimum of one working days’ notice. Same-day rides within York are limited available times.

They currently have six drivers, three full-time and three part-time. They are looking for more part-time and volunteer drivers. All drivers are required to do defensive driving training through the Nebraska Department of Transportation, passengers’ assistance training and American Disabilities Act training.

Services run Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with limited hours on Saturday. Out of town, Saturday and holiday rides require a minimum of one working day notice.

A fee is required to ride. It is $2 per boarding for in-city limits. Trips within York County cost $4 per boarding. Out-of-county trips on Thursdays are $12. Monday through Friday out-of-county trips within a 120-mile radius cost $20. Extra drive-through stops are $2. Children under the age of 12 ride free with an adult. Exact change is required. Reloadable fare cards are available as well.

There are no services available on New Year’s Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Labor Day or Christmas.

Lower income riders can save up to 50% per boarding by completing a Transit Rider Intake form. This is available from any driver or the York County Transportation office. The office is located at 1614 N. Division Ave. in York. To learn more or schedule a ride, call (402)362-7626.

For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at (402) 362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email info@fourcorners.ne.gov.