YORK – The York community will have an opportunity to hear more information about the plans to address the emerging need for elder care in the York area during the York Chamber of Commerce’s VIBE @ 5 event at York General Hospital on Thursday, April 20.

This expansion of services will offer options for independent living for those looking to downsize in addition to adding to the long-term and memory care units within the organization. Community members will be able to speak with care professionals and the leadership team about a better future for elder care in the York community.

They will also address their fundraising campaign, “A Better Future For Elder Care in Our Community.”

The event will be in the hospital board room from 4:30-6 p.m.

As explained in an earlier story in the York News-Times, written by Naomy Snider, York General Health Care Services has completed a master plan to enhance the York area elder care, focused on Willow Brook assisted living, Hearthstone skilled nursing facility and expanding their overall continuum.

The board determined there was a need for adding assisted living apartments, as well as independent living apartments to meet the needs of the growing elderly population. Jay Colburn, vice-president of Long Term Care Services, said the pandemic illustrated the importance of expanding the overall value and quality of care for their seniors.

Colburn said, “York General completes a facility master plan every few years after looking at what the needs are in the community and how the market has changed. The Mahoney House closed its doors during the pandemic, displacing 26 residents. We knew we wanted to expand our services for assisted living using a market-focused model, while still staying on our campus.”

The plan is to add a two-story building on the south side of Willow Brook. This building will include assisted living apartments and independent living apartments. Preliminary estimates place the cost of the phase one at Willow Brook at $14 million.

Colburn said, “This will be our first time stepping into independent living. We had a professional market study completed and it indicated there was a large need. Currently those seeking independent living arrangements must move to Lincoln, Hastings or Grand Island. We know there is a need and our elders would appreciate being able to continue to live in their community and maintain their social groups they’ve had for decades.”

In addition to the apartments, Willow Brook Administrator Treva Hanson said they will be converting Willow Brook’s gathering room into a chapel to meet the spiritual needs of residents.

New common areas for both large groups and small groups are planned in the new Willow Brook addition to give residents more room for activity and gathering. Creating additional space will only enhance the residents’ social experience and options for different interests.

Hanson said, “We offer a variety of activities to our residents. We have dinner and a movie nights, baking club, arts and crafting activities. We try to offer exercise opportunities like Tai Chi and group exercises, group get togethers to play dominos and cards, we have happy hour and celebrate residents’ birthdays.”

At the Hearthstone, they are looking to add nine new private rooms and turn 27 of the semi-private rooms into private rooms to accommodate customer expectations.

Colburn said, “We looked at the needs of that population closely during the pandemic and having private rooms became that much more important. Twenty years ago, the board did a great job of planning and balancing how many private rooms we needed versus semi-private. Hearthstone is still a beautiful facility and we’ve kept up with the technology, but the customer demands have changed, so how we go about delivering care is going to have to change.”

Colburn explained there are less memory support services in rural Nebraska. They are looking into creating a second memory support household to provide a safe, low stress environment for their residents. Adding new square footage strategically placed at the Hearthstone will enable both the current memory support household and new memory support household to enjoy new programming space for activities and socialization.

“We’ve seen the benefits of having our six distinct households at Hearthstone,” said Colburn. “Our residents with similar needs, goals and experiences can be together in smaller groups. This not only benefits the residents, but it benefits their family members and their friends. It allows us to specialize our training for our staff as well and direct our services where they are needed.”

Common areas will also be revamped at the Hearthstone and there will be change in design for their “country kitchens.” Updates will include new flooring, lights and layout changes in all areas to make it more inviting for residents and their friends and families.

The preliminary cost estimate for the Hearthstone resident rooms, activity room and renovations is $5.7 million.