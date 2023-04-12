YORK -- As the world quarantined to combat COVID-19, something magical was happening in the resident halls of Willow Brook Assisted Living. Jessie Nell Cole, 86, was cooking up an art frenzy to remind residents and herself to stay hopeful during the dark times.

Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Cole said she was “born to paint.” She was only in the third grade when her teacher entered her dinosaur painting in the state fair.

“I don’t remember getting the painting back, someone must have thought it was good,” chuckled Cole.

Cole continued to enter her paintings at the Texas State Fair in the following years. She always received first or second, “but never last.” Cole said she never got below a grade A in art class.

Even in biology, Cole said, “I passed with flying colors because I was just good at drawing wildlife.”

She attended York College where she majored in art and minored in accounting. She remembers staying up until 5 a.m. one morning, working on a project and having to go to class at 8 a.m. “Oh boy, I don’t know how I did it,” said Cole with a grin. She enthralled young artists and professors with her abstract paintings and in her senior year of college, she was nominated as Young Artist of the Year.

“You see, I am not like many artists,” Cole said as she scans her exhibit of art ranging from portrait to landscape to minimalist works. “I find enjoyment in painting different objects like people or horses or the ocean, and the beautiful thing about art is that every painting is going to mean something different depending on the person. I want people to apply their own meaning to the art piece.”

Cole utilizes several art mediums including oil paint, oil pastel, acrylic paint and charcoal. Her favorite medium is oil pastel. “With pastel, you can bring your piece to life just by rubbing it with your fingers and if you mess up, you can always turn it into something else. Acrylic gives a brighter tone, but it dries faster than you can correct it if you make a mistake.”

During COVID, Cole would make art sculptures and paint for five to six hours a day. Art gave her hope during the pandemic. Cole said, “I was trapped in my room for 14 days, I had nothing to do. Art helped me through it.”

One of her projects was a popsicle stick cabin sculpture. To add to the sculpture, she made doll sized furniture made of wooden sticks. It reminds her of the log cabins early pioneers lived in. She said, “I would have liked to live during those times, things were much simpler.”

Cole admires the art work of Edgar Dega, a French Impressionist who was known for his pastel drawings and oil paintings. She said his La Clase De Danse oil painting of ballerinas dancing is her favorite.

She also loves the work of Dutch painter Vincent Willem van Gogh, who was an influential figure in western art history. Paintings such as the Starry Night and Wheatfield with Crows were two of his greatest works. Cole commented, “His art is mysterious in a good way.”

As far as her all-time favorite painting, Cole said, “That’s easy to say, it would be the one of my husband.” Her husband, Ron passed away, but the painting reminds her of all of the good times she’s had with him and the life they built together. Together they had four children, and now have 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She enjoys spending time with her family, watching TV, reading and crocheting -- when she’s not painting.

Cole said, “As long as I live and as long as I have the desire, I will paint until I can’t anymore.”