HENDERSON -- Mark your calendars. The 2023 Henderson Home show is coming Feb. 25 starting at 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the north gym of Heartland Community Schools. A free-will-donation pancake breakfast will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. provided by the Henderson Health Care Foundation.

The Class of 2024 will serve burrito bowls and loaded nachos from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This year's informative speakers include Great Plains Nursery. Come learn about the proper trees and plants that thrive in the Henderson area. Also learn about Aviation in Education presented by Ryan Goertzen and AAR Corp, and check out the engineering genius of the Heartland Community Schools robotics team.

The list of vendors registered for the home show continues to grow from crafts, books, great food and more.

Vendors include: Balabans; Bristol Windows; Cornerstone Bank; Countryside Lawn Care; Critel Enterprises, LLC.; Easylawn Lawn Care; Girl Scouts; Grace Bible Institute; Henderson Foundation; Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park; Henderson State Bank; Hiebner Body Shop; Lindsey’s Clean-up Club; LP HVAC; Mainstay Communications; Mom and Daughter Homemade Crafts; Paperpie- Formerly Usborne Books; Teckmeyer Financial Services and more.

Bring your donations for the Goodwill truck, parked outside the school from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Come hang out with us and support your community on Feb. 25 at Heartland Community Schools for some fun activities, food and to check out some great local businesses.

If you have any other questions or want to register a booth, contact the Henderson Chamber at 402-723-4228 or email at www.hendersonnebraska.com/register