YORK — CASA volunteer Anna Johnson was presented the 2023 Heart of CASA Award at the CASA for York County Volunteer Appreciation Banquet held on Thursday, April 20, at the Mackey Center at York College.

In Presenting the award CASA for York County Executive Director Elizabeth Hain said, “The Heart of CASA Award is granted to an individual, who embodies the mission of CASA, goes above and beyond in all facets of their role, and has made a substantial impact to the program and the children they serve.

This year’s Heart of CASA Award recipient is Anna Johnson. Anna is newer to the CASA team. But don’t let that newness fool you; in just a few short years she has proven herself to be an incredible asset.

“Anna Johnson excelled in training, and was eager to jump head first into volunteering. She bonded quickly with the girls she advocated for, and soon found herself acting as a mentor and support for the mother on her case, who was escaping a domestic violence relationship. With the help of her advocacy, the case closed quickly, with the girls happily reuniting with their now healthy and safe mother.

“Anna wasted no time in requesting a second case — just 6 days separated her release from service from one, and her appointment to the next. In the short time she has worked with this new family, she has bonded closely with the children. This bond was undeniably evident during a recent event; when the mother of the children suffered a sudden and unexpected medical emergency, this advocate jumped at the opportunity to go meet the children and comfort them.

“As if providing needed advocacy wasn’t enough, this volunteer requested to do more. She came to the CASA office, expressing a desire to help out beyond her case and support the broader mission. She was excited to join our fundraising committee, where she wasted no time in helping to workshop new fundraising ideas, and streamlining existing ones. When finding a volunteer representative to serve on our board of directors, she was an easy and obvious choice.”