YORK – Month after month, for the last year, the city has been taking in record-breaking local sales tax revenues.

The totals coming in have been far exceeding the same amounts seen for the same month in past years. And in numerous months, the totals coming in have been the highest ever recorded for any month since the local sales tax was created.

The city’s sales tax revenues have been historically and consistently increasing – to the point that years ago the shift was made to utilize the sales tax money to pay for general municipal operations which allowed the city’s property tax levy to drastically decrease and be one of the lowest among First Class cities in the state.

Now the figures coming in, however, are impressively high in comparison to the past.

To show an example -- the city’s total sales tax receipts for the month of February came in at $453,204.81 which is the highest total for any February in the history of the local sales tax. Plus, it was $63,554.58 (or 16.3%) higher than the same total seen in February of 2022.

The city is only five months into its fiscal year, but already has taken in $2,241,747 in city sales tax receipts (which is a comparable figure with end-of-year figures years ago).

In the last 12 months, the city has taken in just under $5 million, which is about $700,000 more than the prior 12-month period.

So what is driving the incredible revenue figures?

“The Nebraska Department of Revenue does not allow us to access information that would allow us to determine what portion of the sales taxes come from various sources like home orders, downtown, the interstate exchange and industry,” explained York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford.

However, there are indications.

“We can’t differentiate between online and brick/mortar sales,” Dr. Crawford said, but noted it is obvious that local sales taxes collected for online purchase are certainly making a difference in the amount of sales tax revenue the city is taking in.

The sales tax requirement for local sales tax on online purchases just became law in 2020, “right before COVID,” Dr. Crawford points out.

Now, anytime a package is purchased online and delivered to York – local sales tax is collected.

Online sales obviously skyrocketed during the pandemic and have now become part of today’s spending habits.

“The fact that sales taxes stayed healthy during COVID suggests that a good portion of the extra revenue is coming from online sales that are delivered to York,” Dr. Crawford said.

But she also points out that’s not the only reason, citing an exciting local economy with thriving businesses.

“We have a healthy amount of new businesses – we’ve had a lot of growth with small businesses and that’s particularly exciting,” said York County Development Corporation Director Lisa Hurley. “The growth has been incredible.”

“Lodging taxes were also at a record last year, so that suggests part of the equation is also more people coming to and staying in York, spending money while they are here,” Dr. Crawford added.

“We know that our traffic at the interstate interchange has vastly increased, more people are stopping here and that has increased the sale of retail food, retail shopping, downtown shopping, all types of spending,” Hurley said.

“And local businesses have said when the farming economy is good, they have good years. In this year, things are starting out strong,” Hurley added.

Both pointed out that electricity is subject to sales tax. While the rates haven’t increased, usage has – especially for local manufacturers who are expanding their processes.

Of course, inflation plays a role – but how much?

“Sure, inflation is part of it, but not all of it,” Hurley acknowledges. “There are rising costs for most everything, yes, including construction which has played a part.”

Dr. Crawford asked Pellie Thomas, the city’s treasurer, to do an analysis considering the impact of inflation on the city’s sales tax revenues – “and what it shows is that the city’s sales tax increases have been beyond the rate of inflation. So it’s not just inflation that’s driving it.”

For example, Thomas’ analysis shows the country’s inflation rate was 8.5% in July of 2022, while the city’s sales tax receipts increased by 13.38% -- well above the inflation rate. America’s inflation rate in August of 2022 as 8.3%, while the city’s sales tax receipts increased by 23.41% -- again, well above the inflation rate.

“The city’s record-breaking sales tax revenues are being created by a number of factors,” Dr. Crawford said, “such as home orders and online sales, some inflation, electricity, influx of visitors/shoppers and of course, of course, a strong local economy.”

The city is notified each month by the Nebraska Department of Revenue each month, regarding how much sales tax revenue it will be receiving, as the state agency collects the funds and distributes them accordingly. The monthly figures reflect transactions that took place two months prior.