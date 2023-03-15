YORK – Recently, a study was completed regarding a potential future horse racetrack and casino hotel in York which was completed by an economist with the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) to determine the economic impact such a project could have on the local economy.

And the findings are impressive – in an economically positive way.

The study was undertaken by economist, Melissa L. Trueblood, PhD.

Trueblood explains in the introduction of her findings that the study “examines the estimated economic impacts associated with the operation of a potential new horse racetrack and hotel casino facility in York County. These impacts include estimates of the number of new jobs, annual earnings, sales by other York County businesses and local tax revenues once the community’s population, work force and economy have fully adjusted to the impacts of what would be a very significant expansion of the local hospitality industry.”

She notes the potential impacts such a facility may have on social or demographic trends such as in-migration, school enrollment and crime rates within the county “are beyond the scope of this study and not specifically considered.”

The findings also include that such a facility “would have the potential to substantially expand the economy of the York County area, provide sufficient labor resources can be attracted or reallocated within the local economy.”

The report says the city requested the economic impact study “to gain a better understanding of the potential benefits of a casino racetrack located in or near the community.”

The study says, the facility “when fully operational, would generate between $32 million and $46 million in annual sales; employ between 199 and 284 workers with a total annual payroll of between $10.5 million and $15 million; and annual contribute between $1.4 million and $1.6 million in local option sales and gaming tax revenues.”

The study also looks at secondary effects which would be generated by the sales of goods and services, such as landscaping, wholesale food services and other services provided by local businesses. It is estimated these indirect results could be between $14.5 and $20.9 million with indirect employment being between 108 and 156 people with a labor income of $4.3 and $6.1 million.

The economist’s study also says, “to estimate the level of non-motor vehicle, taxable retail sales associated with the operation of the facility, it is assumed area retail sales will increase by 22.1% of the estimated increase in total employee compensation. The estimated annual increase in total retail sales for the York County area economy will be between $3.3 million and $4.7 million, annually.

And the city has passed an ordinance that would allow facilities such as horse racing tracks in the A-L Agricultural District, by special permit. The matter at that time was not in regard to the particular project that has already been proposed – it was an ordinance to allow consideration for a permit in that particular zone should someone apply for a special permit.

An application has been made to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, as a non-profit corporation from York wants to build such a facility here. The state commission has made no decision regarding that particular project, as of yet. Ken and Bev Jensen, Drew and Jane Jensen and Ryan and Sheri Alt have formed the corporation, TopGun LLC, to hold the land and property. The track itself would be operated by the non-profit, Freedom Bay LLC. The facility would be named Casino 353, after the York I-80 exit, and the track would be named Freedom Bay Race Track, according to the application.

Drew Jensen explained the purpose of the economic impact study and the current status of the project, saying, “Legislation passed last year (LB876) that requires the Racing Commission to conduct a market analysis on the racing and gaming markets in Nebraska. The market analysis is to be used by the Commission regarding any decisions with regards to horse racing and gaming in the state. he deadline for the study is January 1, 2025. Until the study is completed our application remains pending. Recently new legislation was introduced trying to move the deadline out even further. Bill LB148 would eliminate the market study requirement for any new applications west of the 100th meridian but push the study deadline back until Jan 1, 2030 for everyone else. Bill LB311 intends to move the deadline for the study until Jan 1, 2029. We have heard rumors that the new bills were voted down in committee but we do not have any official verification of that being the case.”