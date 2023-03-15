Editor's note: The YNT went to every town in the county on a regular weekday/workday to see how locals see their businesses, their towns, their economies. How are things in 2023?

WACO – This town, a short five miles from Interstate 80, is worth a visit.

The hair salon Simply Styled, under the ownership of Chelsea Luce, still draws in customers. The salon has been around since 1972. Before Luce took ownership in 2014, the salon was called Country Styles.

The building was once used as the Paul Gocke Feed Store from 1942 to 1951. From there, it was a diner called the Waco Lunch operated by Henry and Bertha Burrier from 1951 to 1957.

Hairstylist Sandy Gocke said her husband’s uncle would have been proud of the building still being utilized to this day.

Luce said, “I just love small towns. Everyone takes care of one another. The building and grounds staff and Chris Farley always do a terrific job in keeping the community safe and clean.”

Waco has the usual small town necessities to keep it running including a post office, bank, and village office. Brittany Hansen, manager of the Waco Cornerstone Bank said she grew up just outside of Waco and has been working for the bank for 15 years.

Hansen shared, “This town has a lot of great people and great places to visit. We are very fortunate to have Hunters that attract people from all over to the community. I think we have a great business district for a small town.”

Hansen is a member of the Waco Community Betterment Organization (CBO) which hosts multiple events throughout the year including an Easter egg hunt, a Memorial Day breakfast for veterans, Waco Days, Halloween Trunk or Treat, and Santa visitation for the youth.

She said both the CBO and fire department have been very active over the years, providing opportunities to get the community involved.

