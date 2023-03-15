Editor's note: The YNT went to every town in the county on a regular weekday/workday to see how locals see their businesses, their towns, their economies. How are things in 2023?

McCOOL JUNCTION -- Prepare to be charmed by small town McCool Junction nestled along highway 81. Also known as the “Home of the Mustangs,” McCool Junction attracts visitors from all over York County with its well-known eateries, Kerry’s Restaurant and Catering and the Junction Pizza Co which keep the business district in McCool thriving.

This year Kerry’s Restaurant and Catering is celbrating 20 years of service in York County under the ownership of Kerry and Lisa Johnson. The business began in a house that seated 32 people. Now, that business has expanded to three times the size and continues to provide high quality food.

Lisa said, “The community support is untouched, and we don’t just get support from McCool, but we get support from all of York County. McCool Junction has been our home, and we are very proud of it.”

COVID affected a lot of things just like any other small town business, said Lisa. Their foundation of faith, hard work and dedication to putting their heart and soul into every plate of food is what left them unshaken.

“We celebrate everyone in the industry today who overcame that time, " said Lisa. “We applaud every single business in the last few years that have learned how to pivot, reopen and find a way to provide that excellent customer service.

Since last March, Junction Pizza Co. has been in business serving authentic, signature pan pizzas, homemade spaghetti, garlic knots and wontons.

Junction Pizza Co. owner Joe Clark said, “We are grateful to be here. We have a lot of respect for the history of this town, and the history of this building. I think people want something vibrant, something new and has that mom and pop feel. We get a lot of support from both the York and McCool community, and we try to support the York community just as much. It seems like we go to York every day for something. We love living here.”

A few of Junction Pizza Co. fan favorites are the Meat Lovers topped with beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and the Junction Pizza topped with beef, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, and Kalamata Olives, and the Kickin’ Chicken topped with chicken soaked in buffalo sauce on a ranch base. If that doesn’t tickle your taste buds already, Clark said people have the option to build their own pizza with 20 toppings to choose from.

Other businesses featured in McCool are the McCool Early Learning Childcare, the Junction Salon, Dawson Electric, McCool Junction Heating and A\C, Donrich Machine and Driveline, Farmers Cooperative, Cornerstone Bank and Smitty’s Liquor Store.

Smitty’s Liquor Store has been under new ownership since Monday, Nov. 21. Owner Kendra Stevens said her family moved into McCool a year ago. When she heard Smitty’s was going up for her sale, she jumped at the opportunity.

“I love every part of working here,” said Stevens. “The people are nice and welcoming. They have small town-pride and they support their local businesses. We have a lot of out-of-towners coming in from Geneva and York.”

At Smitty’s, you can find snack items, candy, liquor, shoes, t-shirts, air fresheners, coozies, and sling bags. Stevens said they have nachos, a fountain machine and hot food items ready to go as well throughout the day.

The Smitty’s name will be kept to remember the legacy of all the owners who have run Smitty’s over the years.