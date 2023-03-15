YORK – York is about to embark on an exciting new adventure, paid for with millions of dollars from a federal grant, which will transform how locals and visitors will safely move about this city – on foot, bicycles, wheelchairs and scooters.

After years of public comments about the need to extend the city’s trail system, create better crossings for students going to school, make it easier for those using wheelchairs to get around and provide a safe way for pedestrians to cross South Lincoln Avenue at the incredibly busy interchange area, effort was undertaken in 2017 to include the goal in the city’s strategic plan.

It wasn’t until recently, however, that the project got an actual green light and the word from Washington D.C. (via Senator Deb Fischer) that a grant was on its way to make the dream a reality.

The City of York has been awarded $15.6 for Project Access York, an infrastructure proposal to improve pedestrian access and safety throughout the city.

Project Access York will fund almost 10 miles of trail expansion throughout the city, a pedestrian overpass over Highway 81 near the interstate, safety improvements for school crossings and curb cuts throughout the city.

“Extending our trail systems has been on our city wish list for many years. I can’t wait to see the great things we can do for York with this opportunity” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

The award came from funds appropriated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE grants allow rural communities to qualify for infrastructure funds with much lower match rates than federal projects usually require. Over 95% of the funds that support the project are federal funds.

The grant announcement acknowledged “this project builds infrastructure elements that have been identified by a diverse mix of community members as key priorities, but that would not happen without game-changing outside funding. The pedestrian trails include trails that link the current park trail to new trails that connect parks, schools, York University and residential areas in the greater downtown area. These trails will connect to a trail that provides a safe path to bike or walk to the businesses in the interstate area. The pedestrian overpass will allow people to safely cross Highway 81 near the interstate. This area has many restaurants and businesses near the interstate. When buses or cars stop at York it is difficult to access the full range of options and too often people cross the highway despite the lack of safe crossing options. The school crossing improvements include solar crossing lights. The curb cuts continue the efforts of the York community to improve inclusivity for people of all abilities. The trails connect to the expansive inclusive playground currently under construction after a successful effort to raise over a million dollars in the community.”

Although the City of York led the effort to pull the grant together, the project idea and the grant proposal benefited from multiple collaborative efforts in the community. A community coalition of many organizations, businesses and interests in York worked together to conduct walk audits and hold conversations about how to improve pedestrian access throughout the city.

Dr. Sue Crawford, York’s city administrator, was a key player in the grant process. And she’s excited about what this will bring to the City of York.

She says she’s thrilled “about the opportunities this will open for residents and visitors. I look forward to when families can get on the trails, go out to the ballfield complex, pool and our new inclusive playground, to be able to walk downtown and even out to the interchange. A key reason I believe York was able to secure this grant was the compelling economic aspect in helping employees get out to the interchange if they don’t have transportation. Another key reason was the compelling case that was made for safety – especially in the area of the interchange. So many busses stop out there with kids getting off, walking across South Lincoln Avenue. And of course, there have been the needs to have better safety at our school crossing areas.”

“Walkability is critical,” says Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. “We have over 1,000 people working out at the interchange and you constantly see people walking from town out there, to work, along the shoulder of the highway. And I’ve seen people on wheelchairs heading back with Wal-Mart bags on their laps. It’s incredibly dangerous. And for residents, this will connect our entire trail system to the interstate district, so that’s more access for residents. Also, we have 700-some hotel rooms out there and this will give visitors the ability to go for walks or runs, for families who want to enjoy being outside after being in the car for hours. This will literally connect that commercial district out there with our downtown.”

Regarding the future pedestrian overpass – which will cross South Lincoln Avenue at the interchange – Hurley simply said, “The impact of that, oh my gosh. Right now, it is simply not safe to cross -- all through the history of our interchange, so many busses have pulled in and kids have scattered out around the interchange getting food when they are traveling. The safety component of the pedestrian bridge is huge. I don’t know what the structure will look like, but it could also be a big icon for the city – I can imagine the image on social media and it becoming another marketing tool for our community. But obviously, safety is number one.”

The project is now in its beginning stages, Dr. Crawford said.

“We received the grant for both the design and construction,” Crawford said. “It hasn’t been designed yet so that will happen first obviously – so the exact location of all the trails and the overpass are yet to be determined. Olsson Engineering will be designing the trails and overpass and helping the city manage communication with residents and businesses near proposed routes and public comment sessions for public feedback.”

The design period will take place in 2024 – during this time period, public input, discussion, right-of-way work and design will take place.

In 2025, bids will be taken and the construction will likely start in late 2025/early 2026.

Professionally, Dr. Crawford is looking forward to seeing this major asset develop for the city. Personally, she said she “can’t wait to get on a bike and have almost 10 miles to enjoy. So much of this city will now be looped together and it will be not only an enjoyable way to access all our city’s features and offerings, while also being safe. Project Access York is going to result in amazing access for everyone.”