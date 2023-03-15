YORK – One need look no further than the landfill north of York to find a mountain of proof that last June’s hail storm well and truly devastated the area.

The storm roared into town first from the west on the heels of a devil wind early on that mid-June evening, then later, in darkest night, the tempest attacked again; this time from the north.

To say the staff at the York County Solid Waste Center found itself standing under a figurative waterfall of roof debris is to understate reality.

As crews poured into town – some 50 companies from states both nearby and very far away by landfill manager Tom Mommens’ estimate – trucks overflowing with shingles were soon backed up behind the facility’s scale to the county road and beyond toward Hwy 81.

There were challenges galore, as common sense would dictate, however the situation did have a significant upside.

Not everyone understands the landfill’s fiscal budget includes not a nickel of tax money. It’s the same for York’s municipal water department. Tipping fees provide the revenue stream that does – or does not – make the landfill a viable entity. Needless to say the avalanche of heavy shingles caused weight and volume to shoot through the roof. The impact of that was huge for the landfill’s real estate, but also for monetary proceeds.

For a baseline consider in the full year between January 1 and December 31, 2021 the construction/demolition portion of the landfill alone received 4,524.87 tons of material for which $179,691.75 was collected.

Last year in 2022 the pre-storm construction/demolition totals from January 1 to June 30 came in at 1,703.67 tons and $67,815.75.

July 1 until December 31 after the ravages of a single night’s wind and hail, tonnage over the scale skyrocketed more than tenfold to 10,953. 86 tons. Revenue made a quantum leap of more than 370 thousand dollars to $438,491.75.

The construction/demolition slice of the landfill’s business, spiked by hail and wind, ran the grand total in all categories of the operation to 28,378 tons and $1,330,768.

The influx of dollars has helped Mommens keep up with needed equipment purchases and other expenses but there has nonetheless been wear and tear on the staff.

The first “drawback” Mommens talked about was the “language barrier.”

The majority of most crews are hard-working Hispanic men – and a few ladies – many of whom are not conversant in English. The language issue manifested itself when those workers arrived at the scale to be weighed in and instructed exactly how and where to dump load after load after load of debris.

The workers, who wanted to get it right, were likely as frustrated as the non-Spanish speaking landfill staff on the other side of those conversations.

“Very difficult. Very stressful,” he said of communication problems. Landfill clerk Karesa Norquest, who is in charge of scale and check-in operations from behind her big window, nearly quit from the stress of daylong blitzkriegs of trucks and trailers.

Of all the 50 or more contractors who “came here in droves,” by Mommens’ account, just one stiffed him for fees. That company returned a couple months or so later. That firm’s previous balance due was simply tacked onto its current bill and run through the credit card. The tardy business did not kick up a fuss, Mommens said.

“So we had just one” contractor who did not pay “out of the whole group and we got our money” out of him, too.

All debris, beginning with the first surge of shingles as contractors gave priority to making York roofs tight and right, will be stored on-site in perpetuity. There is no recycling capability in York.

“Siding is just starting” to show up at the scale along with gutters and downspouts. “We don’t make money on that” because there is no weight. Indeed, as a truck filled with siding went over the scale, Mommens shrugged and said, “That’s probably a 12 buck load.”

When the most dramatic part of the spike hit, Mommens said the impact was such that “we almost needed another full-time guy” to help handle the roof debris while simultaneously managing the tons of straight-run garbage delivered daily by Kopcho Sanitation and a parade of others.

During the worst of it, Mommens said, “There were just as many (trucks) waiting to come in as there were waiting to come out.”

Thankfully – or perhaps incredibly – there have been zero injuries despite crushing weight, sharp objects and heavy-duty hydraulic machinery.

“Nothing bad happened so that was a blessing,” Mommens commented.

Huge, snapped-off NPPD power polls have proven something of a challenge. Laying the big poles out and “covering them with shingle debris is about all you can do,” Mommens said.

“I’ll bet it will be at least June or July of this year before it starts to slow down,” he predicts.

Mommens, who completes his seventh year as head of the landfill on March 16, said its footprint covers more than 50 acres. It requires four full-time staff, plus a new part-timer, to accomplish day-to-day operations.