Editor's note: The YNT went to every town in the county on a regular weekday/workday to see how locals see their businesses, their towns, their economies. How are things in 2023?

HENDERSON – It’s clear at a glance; for its size the York County community of Henderson is running ahead of the business vitality curve.

Evidence can be seen in long-established Henderson State Bank and Henderson Food Mart. The Henderson mainstays sit shoulder-to-shoulder, just across the street from brand-new Sparrow’s Branch restaurant.

Rumors are about that a new bakery is coming to downtown also, however the News-Times was unable to confirm that news with the prospective new owners.

Bright, shiny, full-service grocery stores like Henderson Food Mart are rare gems in modern-day rural towns and Henderson has one. A good one.

‘Full service’ in Henderson includes the custom breakfast pizza store employee Cassy Horner baked for Bradshaw customer Kathy Warren on a recent morning.

Warren said the grocery store is “something Henderson really needs” that brings a “great variety” of products to this country town.

Brooke McBride, owner of the Sparrow’s Branch with her husband, said this is the couple’s first business venture.

McBride, who brings experience as a cook and waitress to the task, was looking for just such a situation “when the opportunity just came up” to lease a building that formerly housed what was primarily a coffee shop.

She leaped at the chance, signed the paperwork, rounded up a few pieces of commercial kitchen equipment, then hung her shingle outside, unlocked the door and turned on the lights a couple months ago.

As for the menu, she said it’s kind of “bar food, but we don’t have a bar; burgers, Phillies, chicken and sandwiches.”

(Side note: This writer is now qualified to confirm the cobbler, both the cherry and the peach, are top shelf. Cherry for dine-in and peach to-go works well.)

The place opens at the eye-rubbing hour of 6:30 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Friday and Saturday hours are much longer at 8 to 8. Sparrow’s Branch Cafe is closed Sundays.

There are specials on weekdays and weekends alike. Being seriously contemplated currently is another prime rib special night.

In command of the kitchen is head chef Stacy Boyce, also McBride’s aunt. The staff numbers seven employees including part-timers.

So how are things going at this early juncture?

The reception “has been good so far,” she answered with a big smile.