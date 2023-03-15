YORK -- It seems as if “Help Wanted” signs are currently seen on the majority of business windows, doors, billboards, online postings and all over the classifieds.

Open positions exist in so many different career arenas, with very few applying – and a great increase of companies (big and small) report they could exponentially increase their business if only they had the workforce to achieve those goals.

So therein lies the question – what is behind our labor shortage?

The problem really started to emerge after the easing of the pandemic. Suddenly, people – who had been temporarily staying home – weren’t coming back to work. At first, the issue seemed to lie in people maybe relying on the government checks that were handed out as COVID relief. Those payments have since ended, yet the labor shortage continues.

Where have all the people gone?

Adding further to the conundrum is that York County’s unemployment rate continues to be incredibly low – currently, the rate is at 2.1%. The Nebraska Department of Labor says the county’s labor force (the number of people considered able to work) is 7,394. And the department says 153 are able to work but are not currently employed. It’s important to note that these numbers fluctuate based on the number of people who are looking for jobs. So people who have dropped out of the labor market have done so for a variety of reasons or they simply aren’t here any longer.

Lisa Hurley, director of the York County Development Corporation, said some locals emerged from the “working at home” situation during COVID by starting their own businesses (thereby removing themselves from what is considered the available labor pool).

“That’s part of why we implemented our SizeUp York County tool on our website in November of 2021,” Hurley said. “In November of 2022, our analytics showed more than 400 people had used the online tool since its launch.”

SizeUp provides free market research and business intelligence to help small businesses rank their business performance compared to industry competitors; discover potential customers, supplies and better understand their competitive landscape; and optimize advertising to target ideal customer segments.

“I believe people starting their own business is a part of it – some are working out of their homes and we are seeing a lot of new businesses in the county,” Hurley continued.

She also stresses that childcare needs “are a big, big part of this discussion. In York County, we currently need 315 spots for the care of children, infant to five years old. It is a broken system. Families are having to make a choice – if they have an infant and can’t find a spot for childcare, someone has to stay home. People have figured out how to do it, with one person staying home, out of sheer necessity. Childcare is a real issue here.

“Now, we are making progress – the deficit a couple of years ago was a need for 360 childcare spots, so we are making headway, but not enough,” Hurley said. “And it’s important to know the needed 315 spots are just in daytime hours – this isn’t even addressing childcare for those working second and night shifts. And finding childcare during the summer is nearly impossible. We have great programs available, through York Parks and Recreation and the library, but transporting kids to and from those programs can be problematic for working parents.”

Hurley said the YCDC conducted a childcare-related survey with 75% of local employers reporting childcare was an issue for their current employees and an issue for getting new employees.

“I know of a family who wanted to relocate here,” Hurley said. “First, they got jobs. Second, they found childcare. Then, lastly, they found a house. They put childcare as a priority over housing because relocating here wouldn’t have been possible if they hadn’t secured daycare first.

“In York County, we have lost recruited employees over childcare availability – and over available housing,” Hurley said. “Every community is facing this.”

Regarding housing, Hurley acknowledges York County has made great strides in recent years, “but it’s not enough yet.”

She said the YCDC is currently applying for a Rural Workforce Housing Fund grant – one was earlier awarded which helped a developer construct a large new apartment complex in York.

“But we love when housing projects happen on their own, of course,” Hurley said. “I’m working with five right now. We’ve been promoting housing as a need since the first housing study was done in 2016. We also updated the study in 2021. We still need 550 housing units, countywide. We need all different styles for different income brackets and needs (single family homes, apartments, duplexes, townhomes, etc.) for both renters and owners. And we need acreage development. We are trying to figure out how to be creative with developers so it is viable business for them in York County.”

Are interest rates playing a role in all things related to housing right now? That’s a likely part, she said, “but we can’t take a break with planning and infrastructure while we’re waiting for the interest rates to go down.”

Meanwhile, YCDC continues to work in the area of talent development, recruitment and retention. For example, YCDC’s podcasts aimed at recruitment saw visitors from 22 countries just last year, Hurley said. And they now do two a month – when they started, they did several on a quarterly basis.

“Plus, we do our digital ads with the York News-Times” to reach people in an effort to grow local employment.

“It takes years to build that brand, so this is progressing as we work to build housing and childcare as well,” Hurley said.

She added that YCDC also continues to work with local schools and manufacturers – bridging the gap, if you will – to show young people the incredible opportunities in fields they might not realize even exist.

She noted that YCDC first was part of the Southeast Nebraska Manufacturing Project in 2019, during which they brought manufacturing representatives to local high schools down the I-80 corridor, to talk about opportunities. This year, the corridor of visitation will stretch from York to Beatrice. “This is planting the seed,” she said. “Maybe some kids will go to work on the floor and the companies will pay for their education, as an example. Maybe it will lead to more interest in fields kids hadn’t even imagined before. This is all about connections.”

And of course, YCDC continues to do industry tours each October and co-hose Career Day each March, in York.

All of this is an effort to increase the number of people living and working in York County.

“We have to build a brand that we are a great community with opportunity,” Hurley said. “We have a lot going on to bring and keep people here, working, living and thriving.”