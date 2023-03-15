Editor's note: The YNT went to every town in the county on a regular weekday/workday to see how locals see their businesses, their towns, their economies. How are things in 2023?

BENEDICT – There isn’t a lot of hustle and bustle in Benedict’s downtown core … until meal time at PK’s Revival.

The sprawling building at the west end of downtown is a go-to dining destination for folks across the area from Stromsburg to York and beyond.

Under ownership of two couples, Chad and Misty Hirschfeld and Genni and Alex Lekai, the former PK’s restaurant was revived after the business failed under its last owner.

Pat Leach, who operated the restaurant to great success for many years, has returned to help make sure this revival, unlike the last one, succeeds.

“He’s here showin’ us the ropes,” said Misty Hirschfeld as she munched a salad at the bar. “He cooks all our lunches and does 90 percent of our prep work,” she explained.

PK’s Revival features a fully appointed bar to go with what Hirschfeld terms the restaurant’s “traditional American” cuisine.

The owner/partners purchased the restaurant in May 2021 and opened it in September 2021.

The staff includes some 15 workers including part-timers.

Hirschfeld acknowledges PK’s Revival is “one of few” businesses in Benedict. However there is a newly re-opened hair salon among other local business enterprises.

The big hammer in terms of dollar impact in Benedict and the surrounding farmland is Central Valley Ag. The farmer-owned cooperative has grain storage and elevator operations across the railroad tracks and around the corner north from the west end of the main street.

CVA also operates a fuel station across the street south of PK’s Revival.

Benedict, with a population of 234 souls in 2010, lies in the north of York County just west of Hwy 81 between York and Stromsburg.