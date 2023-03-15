YORK – Some may be wondering why significant utility work is being done in the area of North Division Avenue – particularly noticed last week as a section of street was temporarily closed during business hours while Nebraska Public Power District workers installed new lines, poles, etc.

All is in preparation for the new $8 million data mining venture that will soon be seen in York’s former industrial park located between Division Avenue and the NPPD operations center (south of Highway 34, west of Division Avenue, east of the operations center and north of the former Epworth Village campus).

Nearly a year ago, BginUSA selected the City of York as the location for their next data mining complex. At the time of the announcement, the company said they expect the $8 million endeavor to create five to eight jobs.

The data mining project will bring about 30 units of computer servers and an office to the north end of the plot which the company purchased from the city (this area was owned by the municipality as its second industrial park).

As Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation, explained, “Data mining development fits York well because it brings sizable new revenues and new investments to the community without competing for workers in this tight job market.”

During city council meetings, leading up to the land sale, Nicole Sedlacek, economic development manager from NPPD, presented information on data mining as a valuable economic development opportunity for York. Data mining operations generate revenues for the city through the city’s electricity lease agreement with NPPD as well as city sales tax revenues on electricity sales.

According to Mayor Barry Redfern, the council has been very supportive of efforts to recruit a data mining operation to the city. City officials have been working with YCDC and NPPD to recruit data mining enterprises to locate in York.

Mayor Redfern noted that “BginUSA’s purchase of the city’s industrial lot to develop their data mining business provides an opportunity for the city to move into a cutting-edge technological industry.”

York provides an attractive location for data mining because of the low electric rates and energy capacity that NPPD provides in the area that can be put to data mining uses.

Bin Shu, BginUSA manager from the Omaha office stated at the time of the land sale, “We selected the City of York not only because it can provide the power that we need, but also because of the intelligent and hardworking people we’ve met there. The people make the difference we need to succeed.”

The York project will help them meet the growing demand for scalable, cost-effective digital infrastructure solutions for highly specialized computing needs.

NPPD has experience working with data mining in other communities. A component of their preparation for data mining projects involves studies to ensure that the York system has the necessary capacity for the data mining project so that the project does not in any way risk the power supply for other users.

Following the sale of the land, the city also approved a zoning change regarding land use, which paved the way for this endeavor to come to York.