Editor's note: The YNT went to every town in the county on a regular weekday/workday to see how locals see their businesses, their towns, their economies. How are things in 2023?

YORK -- Welcome to downtown York where there’s plenty going on from restaurants to coffee shops, antique shops to boutiques, and furniture stores to grocery stores.

York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul said 350 businesses are members of the York Chamber of Commerce. Residents of York can have easy access to most of these businesses in downtown York.

One of those easily accessible businesses is York Boot N Repair shop located on 514 Grant Avenue. The shop has been a family-run business for 100 years, getting passed down from generation to generation beginning with John Garner in 1921. Of course things have changed in downtown York since then, but the truth remained true over the years -- businesses in York put their customers first.

Just before the Garner family was going to close the shoe shop, Randy and Tammy Obermier had several conversations and made the decision to take the matter in their own hands. They’ve been running the shop since 1999.

Randy said it’s very rare to find a shoe repair shop that does what they do. Rarely can you find shoe makers, seamstresses, or cobblers even in small town, rural Nebraska.

“We are very unique in our own trade, especially in a town of 8,000,” said Randy. “We do anything and everything from custom orthotics, to saddles to belts and zippers, you name it and we will work on it. We are unique in our industry and that in itself helps us survive. Providing great customer service is everything.”

A skip away is JM Monograms which opened 29 years ago by Janice Picardi. She does custom embroidery, screen printing and personalized gifts. Picardi said, “I wish there were more small businesses in the district for the residents. There are more offices than there are retail stores and shops.”

Next door is Crossroads Awards and Gifts founded in 1997 by Todd and Gina Schoch. Schoch said they are the only place in York that engraves plaques and medals for the hard working athletes, employees, volunteers, leaders and service providers in the area.

She’s very positive about where things are heading for the business district of York. “I think the business district is great,” said Gina. “I think there are a good variety of businesses. I can’t think of anything we are missing, but we are lucky to have a community that is very supportive.”

Another one of a kind gem in downtown York is the Quilt Basket. Diane Hanke from the York Quilt Basket said, “We are the only quilt store in the area that sells quilt fabric, sewing machines and quilting supplies.” Even though York has a small business district, said Hanke, the store fronts are full and York has very few “empty buildings.”

80-year-old Dale McNeill, owner of McNeill Floral Company said “things aren’t what they used to be.” He said yes, vacant store fronts are getting full, but he would like to see York have more unique businesses.

“I remember when we used to have three pharmacies, several ladies’ and men’s shops, five shoe stores, five eateries and several dine-ins,” said McNeill. “People now come to York and they are limited. I’m proud of what we have, but it would be nice to have more shoe stores and downtown eating options and places for families to clothing for their children.”

A new business owner in York, Kerri Kliewer of The Jewelers Vault, said she “loves” the York business district. She said the future is bright for York as businesses continue to support one another and continue to stay involved with York Chamber of Commerce and YCDC. Kliewer opened her store in 2020 in a building that was once used for Black Hills Gas Company and years before for The Recipe Box Restaurant. Kliewer’s business is an example of how a historic building can be remodeled and turned into an artfully curated jewelry shop.

Some businesses said they are still feeling the hurt of COVID. Flower Box owner Bernie Scripture and her daughter, Tammie Krumland, said during the COVID period, more people turned away from local businesses because of e-commerce. Krumland said, “Our customers can now find anything online, for half the price, but I don’t think they are finding as good of quality products.”

Scripture said, “People are still very friendly. Businesses in York are prompt and on time with their services. You can depend on mostly anyone and we support one another. If I don’t have something, I can always call over to McNeil’s. People need to shop more local.”

High shipping costs, labor market shortages, production delays and high pricing of services and goods all made a significant impact on small town businesses. In the midst of the doom and gloom of COVID, Mogul said, “Businesses slowed down, but they did not come to a halt.”

“When our consumer habits began to change, a lot of our businesses learned how to pivot,” said Mogul. “We saw our businesses adapting to consumer behaviors. I can’t say enough how appreciative I am of our community support and our businesses supporting other businesses.”

Mogul hopes to see growth and development within the next couple of years as businesses continue to expand and business owners invest in their property.

Mogul said many of the businesses have been in support the Downtown Revitalization program which has improved the downtown area by restoring signs, awnings, paint, aided with window repairs, lighting, sidewalks and more exterior work. The end result is improved economic prosperity in the business district of York.

For now Mogul said, “I am thankful for a strong membership. I encourage all of the businesses to take advantage of opportunities to promote and educate themselves to better their business and York in the future.”